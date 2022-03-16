Four Hundred Monitor, March 16

Jenny Thomas

Hopefully you are pleased to see Four Hundred Monitor back from its brief hiatus. We are definitely pleased to be back, and we have lots of news to share, including a bunch of new listings in the Calendar at the bottom of the page. But enough with the chit chat for now. Let’s get caught up on what’s happening in and around the IBM i ecosystem.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(Fast Company) IBM makes Fast Company’s list of the most innovative companies of 2022.

(WRAL Tech Wire) IBM consolidates locations in New York City.

(Business Insider) Russia warns several large corporations, including IBM, companies shutting down operations in the country could have their assets seized.

(IBM Newsroom) The latest campaign in the post-Kyndryl era of IBM looks to encourage innovation and collaboration with clients and partners.

(Computerworld) Five mistakes to avoid when making your move to the cloud.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(All400S) Participate in the 2022 ALL400s IBM i Survey. While the annual IBM i Marketplace survey done by HelpSystems provides a lot of insight into the IBM midrange, the annual survey done by John Rockwell over at ALL400s looks at a bunch of different things and generally has a lot more participants. Rockwell has extended his survey to March 15 so that IT Jungle readers can participate, so go to this link to take part. And thanks from all of us at IT Jungle and from Rockwell for taking part. This information is very important to better understand the IBM i ecosystem.

(Manta Technologies) Save 20 percent on any Manta Combination Package, including the complete IBM i Training Library. The Spring combo pack sale ends April 30.

(System i Developer) Make the most of your lunch hour by attending a series of free online sessions focused on the latest IBM i enhancements and development tools. Join Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and Paul Tuohy for these 75-minute technical discussions from March 22-April 7. Each day features technical tips from Susan, Jon, or Paul, a demo of an IBM i development tool, and a live Q&A. Find a complete listing in the Calendar below.

(goanywhere) This blog looks at how the coronavirus has changed data security.

(COMMON) New to the IBM i? COMMON is hosting a “Networking Happy Hour” where you can seek answers to IBM i-related questions answered and meet new people.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

March 22 – Online Event – Visual Studio Code for IBM i with Jon Paris and Susan Gantner AND Build Amazing Web App on IBM i in Minutes – No Coding Required! with Rob Swanson are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 22 – Costa Mesa, California – The March monthly meeting of the OCEAN user group will feature IBM i security expert and IBM champion Carol Woodbury, who will present sessions on modernizing the way you manage IBM i and IFS security, and reducing the threat of malware, with dinner service in-between lectures.

March 23 – Mississauga, Ontario, Canada & Zoom– The March monthly meeting of the Toronto User Group (TUG) will feature a session on monitoring the IBM i with open source presented by Charley Hird, as well as a session featuring Partner/400’s Susan Gantner and Jon Paris.

March 23 – Online Event – RDi Features You May Have Missed with Susan Gantner AND Are You a REST API Ace? with Stuart Milligan are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 24 – Online Event – Consuming JSON with RPG vs. SQL with Jon Paris and Paul Tuohy AND What Does a Next Generation Application Look Like? with Ray Everhart are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 29 – Online Event – What’s New in RPG? with Jon Paris AND PHP Tips to Wow Your Users with Alan Seiden are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 30 – Online Event – Paul’s Latest SQL Tips with Paul Tuohy AND De-silo Your IBM i with Profound API with Brian May are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 31 – Online Event – Generating JSON: RPG vs. SQL with Jon Paris and Paul Tuohy AND Safely and Securely API Enabling Your IBM i with Dan Magid are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

April 5 – Online Event – Latest ACS Tips and Enhancements with Paul Tuohy AND Open API on IBM i using API Studio with Wim Jongman are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

April 5 – Webinar – Join iChime for a chat with Ted Holt on the what, why, and how of source code refactoring. More details are available through the iChime website.

April 6 – Online Event – ILE Myths and Misconceptions with Susan Gantner AND Painless RPG Modernization with Automatic Validation with Jeff Tickner & Ray Bernardi are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

April 11-13 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Join the Northeast User Groups Conference (NEUGC) at its 30th annual technical conference. Please note that conference attendees, speakers, and exhibitors will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

April 14 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature Jose Acosta, who will present a session on how to open doors with more secure data. This webinar is free to everyone.

April 19 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the OCEAN User Group will feature IBM i expert Ray Everhart of Fresche Solutions, who will give a talk on planning for the challenges of application modernization. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 10 – Webinar – Join iChime for a walk through VS code with Liam Allan. More details are available through the iChime website.

May 12 – Webinar – The May monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature a session on opening doors with APIs presented by Midrange Dynamics. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 23-26 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.