We love bringing you stories from the IBM i community, and while our regular readers may be familiar with our bylines, we haven’t had the opportunity to meet many of you in person. Now you have a chance to get to know prolific writer and IT Jungle co-editor Alex Woodie. Alex was recently a guest on The incredible i Show podcast, where he tells his story of how he got started reporting on the IBM i, and gives his commentary and perspective on industry news and happenings. Find the link and listen in in the top spot in the Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources section below.

(The incredible i Show) Get to know IT Jungle’s own Alex Woodie as he chats with Peg Tuttle and Tony Turetsky about his career and offers his insights on the IBM i community.

(Profound Logic) The annual Profound Logic State of IBM i Modernization Survey looks at trends and attitudes that shape the IBM i modernization market. The data collected gives the entire community a better understanding of the current state of IBM i and the priorities of businesses with a similar tech stack.

(Manta Technologies) Save 20 percent on any Manta Combination Package, including the complete IBM i Training Library. The Spring combo pack sale ends April 30.

(System i Developer) Make the most of your lunch hour by attending a series of free online sessions focused on the latest IBM i enhancements and development tools. Join Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and Paul Tuohy for these 75-minute technical discussions from March 22-April 7. Each day features technical tips from Susan, Jon, or Paul, a demo of an IBM i development tool, and a live Q&A. Find a complete listing in the Calendar below.

(Seiden Group) This blog offers advice on how to choose a PHP API framework.

March 23 – Mississauga, Ontario, Canada & Zoom– The March monthly meeting of the Toronto User Group (TUG) will feature a session on monitoring the IBM i with open source presented by Charley Hird, as well as a session featuring Partner/400’s Susan Gantner and Jon Paris.

March 23 – Online Event – RDi Features You May Have Missed with Susan Gantner AND Are You a REST API Ace? with Stuart Milligan are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 24 – Online Event – Consuming JSON with RPG vs. SQL with Jon Paris and Paul Tuohy AND What Does a Next Generation Application Look Like? with Ray Everhart are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 29 – Virtual Conference – Attend a FREE virtual conference live for the premier of select sessions from the upcoming COMMON Security Bootcamp.

March 29 – Online Event – What’s New in RPG? with Jon Paris AND PHP Tips to Wow Your Users with Alan Seiden are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 30 – Live Session – Join Peder Lundblad, Senior Solutions Engineer, and Patrick Schutz, VP, of Abacus Solutions for a 45-minute live discussion on how to identify the best architecture for your organization to lower TCO, secure your systems, and optimize deployment.

March 30 – Online Event – Paul’s Latest SQL Tips with Paul Tuohy AND De-silo Your IBM i with Profound API with Brian May are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 31 – Online Event – Generating JSON: RPG vs. SQL with Jon Paris and Paul Tuohy AND Safely and Securely API Enabling Your IBM i with Dan Magid are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

April 5 – Online Event – Latest ACS Tips and Enhancements with Paul Tuohy AND Open API on IBM i using API Studio with Wim Jongman are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

April 5 – Webinar – Join iChime for a chat with Ted Holt on the what, why, and how of source code refactoring. More details are available through the iChime website.

April 6 – Online Event – ILE Myths and Misconceptions with Susan Gantner AND Painless RPG Modernization with Automatic Validation with Jeff Tickner & Ray Bernardi are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

April 11-13 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Join the Northeast User Groups Conference (NEUGC) at its 30th annual technical conference. Please note that conference attendees, speakers, and exhibitors will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

April 14 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature Jose Acosta, who will present a session on how to open doors with more secure data. This webinar is free to everyone.

April 19 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the OCEAN User Group will feature IBM i expert Ray Everhart of Fresche Solutions, who will give a talk on planning for the challenges of application modernization. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 10 – Webinar – Join iChime for a walk through VS code with Liam Allan. More details are available through the iChime website.

May 12 – Webinar – The May monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature a session on opening doors with APIs presented by Midrange Dynamics. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 23-26 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.