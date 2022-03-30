Four Hundred Monitor, March 30

Jenny Thomas

“We don’t just create business value, we create progress.” That’s the plan from IBM’s Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna as Big Blue looks to shine the spotlight back on itself. You can read what’s in store for the year ahead in our Top Story below. Our favorite IBM i is getting some extra attention this week, too, as you can read about in our top post under the Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources section below. It’s nice to see things starting to kick into high gear around our ecosystem after the past year-plus of stagnant waters.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(WRAL TechWire) IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna’s letter to shareholders looks to the hybrid road ahead.

(Yahoo! Finance) IBM granted the National Council on Aging $500,000 to help provide resources for older adults.

(MedCity News) Some thoughts on AI in the wake of Watson.

(ComputerWeekly.com) A UK bank has agreed to a partnership with IBM to gain access to expertise and quantum computing systems.

(InvestorPlace) Three reasons IBM stock is looking up in 2022.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(IBM Power Community) Find out more about IBM Ideas, and what it is going to do for the IBM i and RDi, in this recent blog post.

(Manta Technologies) Save 20 percent on any Manta Combination Package, including the complete IBM i Training Library. The Spring combo pack sale ends April 30.

(Profound Logic) The annual Profound Logic State of IBM i Modernization Survey looks at trends and attitudes that shape the IBM i modernization market. The data collected gives the entire community a better understanding of the current state of IBM i and the priorities of businesses with a similar tech stack.

(System i Developer) Make the most of your lunch hour by attending a series of free online sessions focused on the latest IBM i enhancements and development tools. Join Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and Paul Tuohy for these 75-minute technical discussions from March 22-April 7. Each day features technical tips from Susan, Jon, or Paul, a demo of an IBM i development tool, and a live Q&A. Find a complete listing in the Calendar below.

(Seiden Group) A blog on how to update open source packages on IBM i using ACS or Yum.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

March 30 – Live Session – Join Peder Lundblad, Senior Solutions Engineer, and Patrick Schutz, VP, of Abacus Solutions for a 45-minute live discussion on how to identify the best architecture for your organization to lower TCO, secure your systems, and optimize deployment.

March 30 – Online Event – Paul’s Latest SQL Tips with Paul Tuohy AND De-silo Your IBM i with Profound API with Brian May are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 31 – Webinar – Join SEA (Software Engineering of America) for a live webinar on best practices for protecting IBM i data with field encryption.

March 31 – Online Event – Generating JSON: RPG vs. SQL with Jon Paris and Paul Tuohy AND Safely and Securely API Enabling Your IBM i with Dan Magid are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

April 5 – Online Event – Latest ACS Tips and Enhancements with Paul Tuohy AND Open API on IBM i using API Studio with Wim Jongman are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

April 6 – Online Event – ILE Myths and Misconceptions with Susan Gantner AND Painless RPG Modernization with Automatic Validation with Jeff Tickner & Ray Bernardi are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

April 7 – Webinar – Join iChime for a chat with Ted Holt on the what, why, and how of source code refactoring. More details are available through the iChime website.

April 11-13 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Join the Northeast User Groups Conference (NEUGC) at its 30th annual technical conference. Please note that conference attendees, speakers, and exhibitors will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

April 14 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature Jose Acosta, who will present a session on how to open doors with more secure data. This webinar is free to everyone.

April 19 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the OCEAN User Group will feature IBM i expert Ray Everhart of Fresche Solutions, who will give a talk on planning for the challenges of application modernization. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 10 – Webinar – Join iChime for a walk through VS code with Liam Allan. More details are available through the iChime website.

May 12 – Webinar – The May monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature a session on opening doors with APIs presented by Midrange Dynamics. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 23-26 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.