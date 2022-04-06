Four Hundred Monitor, April 6

Jenny Thomas

It’s time for another shout out for one of our IT Jungle crew. This week, we turn the spotlight on our favorite Four Hundred Guru Ted Holt. Ted has retired from his daily Guru work, but we are grateful to still have him popping up in the Jungle from time to time. We also are so pleased to see he is still sharing his knowledge around the industry, and wanted to let you know you can catch him this week speaking on iChime. Check out the April 7 listing in the Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings section below.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(Forbes) IBM’s latest mainframe – the z16 – enters the chat.

(Benzinga) The latest news on IBM stock.

(Times Union) IBM and New York state are working to bring chip manufacturing to Albany.

(CIO) A look at some of the leadership lessons that will stick around post pandemic.

(CSO) Stay vigilant on educating employees about email scams.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(TechChannel) An interview with IT Jungle favorite Ted Holt on refactoring, postcards, and moonpies.

(Seiden Group) PHP framework guru Rob Allen answers common developer questions in this blog.

(Profound Logic) The annual Profound Logic State of IBM i Modernization Survey looks at trends and attitudes that shape the IBM i modernization market. The data collected gives the entire community a better understanding of the current state of IBM i and the priorities of businesses with a similar tech stack.

(System i Developer) It’s the final week of Lunch & Learn series but you can still watch the recorded 75-minute technical discussions with Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and Paul Tuohy.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

April 6 – Online Event – ILE Myths and Misconceptions with Susan Gantner AND Painless RPG Modernization with Automatic Validation with Jeff Tickner & Ray Bernardi are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

April 7 – Webinar – Join iChime for a chat with Ted Holt on the what, why, and how of source code refactoring. More details are available through the iChime website.

April 11-13 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Join the Northeast User Groups Conference (NEUGC) at its 30th annual technical conference. Please note that conference attendees, speakers, and exhibitors will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

April 12 – Webinar – Learn how your fellow IBM i pros are tackling security issues and get practical, action-oriented tips to help you make improvements on your systems during this webinar from HelpSystems on the State of IBM i Security.

April 14 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature Jose Acosta, who will present a session on how to open doors with more secure data. This webinar is free to everyone.

April 19 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the OCEAN User Group will feature IBM i expert Ray Everhart of Fresche Solutions, who will give a talk on planning for the challenges of application modernization. This webinar is free to everyone.

April 29 – Webinar – Singapore based ASEAN, IBM i AIX & Linux on Power, are hosting a free webinar: An “i” affair. Featured speakers are Simon Hutchinson and Satid Singkorapoom.

May 10 – Webinar – Join iChime for a walk through VS code with Liam Allan. More details are available through the iChime website.

May 12 – Webinar – The May monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature a session on opening doors with APIs presented by Midrange Dynamics. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 23-26 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.