Four Hundred Monitor, April 13

Jenny Thomas

An activity in which many people are asked a question or a series of questions in order to gather information about what most people do or think about something? Answer: What is a survey? We’re always pointing out surveys to you, our readers, here in the Jungle, because it is a valuable way we have of finding out what’s going on out there in IBM i Land. So forgive us for nagging but if you can spare a few moments, we have another one to point out to you at the top of our Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources section below. Enjoy the news of the week!

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(New York YIMBY) IBM consolidates its NYC offices.

(Protocol) Process mining isn’t new, but it’s gaining popularity as companies look to improve workflow management and automation.

(The Economic Times) India plays a key role in IBM’s global skilling strategy.

(Seeking Alpha) Another look at IBM’s suddenly attractive stock trend.

(Database Trends and Applications) It’s always been about data integrity, and 2022 is no different.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Profound Logic) The annual Profound Logic State of IBM i Modernization Survey looks at trends and attitudes that shape the IBM i modernization market. The data collected gives the entire community a better understanding of the current state of IBM i and the priorities of businesses with a similar tech stack.

(Cybra) This free eBook offers tips on e-commerce labeling.

(Precisely) A new blog on how Splunk visualization provides instant visibility to ITSM and SEIM data across your IT landscape.

(IBM Support) Get the latest updates for IBM i Access Client Solutions (ACS) here.

(Raz-Lee Security) This blog offers an explanation on ransomware and what you can do about it.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

April 14 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature Jose Acosta, who will present a session on how to open doors with more secure data. This webinar is free to everyone.

April 19 – Webinar – The April monthly meeting of the OCEAN User Group will feature IBM i expert Ray Everhart of Fresche Solutions, who will give a talk on planning for the challenges of application modernization. This webinar is free to everyone.

April 20 – Webinar – SQL, XML, CSV and JSON can now be used as source data when printing with Cybra’s MarkMagic. Sign up for this webinar to see how MarkMagic users can pull in data from a wide variety of sources and locations to create a seamless labeling process throughout your operations.

April 21 – Webinar – Join ARCAD for a joint webinar with and imPower to see modern coding techniques along with ARCAD’s DevOps methodology with iUnit, CodeChecker, and Drops to put the “C” into your CI/CD process and modernize to Free Form RPG at the same time.

April 29 – Webinar – Singapore based ASEAN, IBM i AIX & Linux on Power, are hosting a free webinar: An “i” affair. Featured speakers are Simon Hutchinson and Satid Singkorapoom.

May 10 – Webinar – Join iChime for a walk through VS code with Liam Allan. More details are available through the iChime website.

May 12 – Webinar – The May monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature a session on opening doors with APIs presented by Midrange Dynamics. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 23-26 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.