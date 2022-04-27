Four Hundred Monitor, April 27

Jenny Thomas

It has been hard to miss this week’s biggest story, which would be that Twitter is under new ownership. Now, while we like to keep our focus on the IBM i ecosystem and keep our toes out of other ponds, this did seem like a good time to remind you that we do have a nice little presence going on Twitter. In case you didn’t know, you can find us under the username @ITJungleNews. We like hearing from you, and it’s another avenue you can use to stay in touch and in the loop on industry breaking news.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(Scientific American) A physicist working in quantum computing at IBM explains how to reduce errors in quantum computing.

(Yahoo!Finance) IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend for the 27th year in a row.

(The Weather Channel) IBM has announced its time for the 2022 Call for Code Global Challenge, which is an initiative to combat climate change with open-source-powered technology.

(Forbes) Q1 was good for IBM, does this mean we’re in for a rally?

(ComputerWorld) Some thoughts on the biggest news of the week and what it means to business users.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Manta Technologies) During the month of May, when you purchase a license for the Free-Form RPG Programming series for any term (one, two, or three years) and any user license level, and you will get the equivalent license for the Coding Free-Form RPG course for free. Visit Manta’s website for more information.

(Think Broadcast) IBM is bringing its Think convention online with Think Broadcast. Sign up for updates about the agenda here.

(Profound Logic) This white paper gives advice on how to build custom IBM i applications up to 10 times faster with JavaScript.

(Micro Focus) This blog addresses the increase in cybersecurity incidents, and offers insight on what you can do.

(Profound Logic) The annual Profound Logic State of IBM i Modernization Survey looks at trends and attitudes that shape the IBM i modernization market. The data collected gives the entire community a better understanding of the current state of IBM i and the priorities of businesses with a similar tech stack.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

April 29 – Webinar – Singapore based ASEAN, IBM i AIX & Linux on Power, are hosting a free webinar: An “i” affair. Featured speakers are Simon Hutchinson and Satid Singkorapoom.

May 10 – Webinar – Join iChime for a walk through VS code with Liam Allan. More details are available through the iChime website.

May 10-11 – Online Event – IBM’s Think Broadcast brings together a community of thinkers, makers, doers, leaders and creators to solve the most complex challenges facing businesses today. This free event is a completely new experience of real-time conversations from a roundtable news desk. You can expect Q&A and discussions with IBM experts, clients, Innovation Talk speakers, partners and analysts.

May 12 – Webinar – The May monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature a session on opening doors with APIs presented by Midrange Dynamics. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 23-26 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.