Big Blue Readies Power10 And IBM i 7.5 Training for Partners

Timothy Prickett Morgan

Whenever there is a big product announcement from IBM, there are months and months of field work that gets done ahead of that super Tuesday when the customers are notified of the new systems and systems software that has been in development for years and that is finally available. Well, usually available within a few weeks if not at announcement.

That announcement education and training machine has been in motion for months, and the next and penultimate phase of this process is soon going to be underway, which means that Big Blue is getting ready to launch Power10 systems into the field. We already know much about IBM i 7.5, since it has been announced and is available starting this week on Power9 and Power10 systems. (IBM i 7.5 is not supported on Power8 and earlier machinery.)

The word on the street is that IBM is hosting events on June 1 and 2 that provide training to resellers and other business partners in conjunction with its master resellers, with morning and evening sessions that provide four different options for partners to connect and learn about the new Power10 systems in detail. These events are a mix of live and recorded sessions, with experts on hand to answer initial questions by Q&A in chat.

On June 7, all of the key experts from the Power Systems division will be on hand to give additional presentations and to participate in a Q&A and panel discussion that will allow partners and resellers to ask technical and sales questions to help them better position the new hardware and software.

Such training is always invaluable in understanding what IBM believes about its new platforms. Hopefully there will be lots of good stuff discussed, which will eventually enrich our understand of how to position Power10 machines and IBM i, AIX, and Linux operating systems on Power against the competition. Big Blue doesn’t have much competition at the high end of the market, aside from its System z mainframes and one line of Hewlett Packard Enterprise NUMA machines, but the situation it is clearly different in the market for machines with one, two, or four processor sockets. This is the vast majority of the volumes in the server market, obviously, and the positioning is critical to the future success of the Power Systems platform.

We look forward to learning more second-hand from the business partner and reseller community, and as we find out interesting things, we will of course give you any insight that we can.

RELATED STORIES

Entry And Midrange Power10 Machines Coming In July

Announcement Day: IBM Lifts The Veil On IBM i 7.5 And 7.4 TR6

Db2 PTF Group Enhancements Target Web Services, Audit Journal

Database And Developer Enhancements In IBM i 7.5 And 7.4 TR6

IBM Delivers More Out-of-the-Box Security with IBM i 7.5

The Power Systems And System z Mainframe Cycles Start Anew

The Big Iron Customers That The Power E1080 Is Aimed At

IBM Drops Power10 Into Big, Bad Iron First

Balancing Supply And Demand For Impending Big Power10 Iron

Awaiting The Power10 Rollout And The New Sales Cycle

IBM Reveals Power10 Rollout Plan, Begins Power11

IBM’s Possible Designs For Power10 Systems

Drilling Down Into The Power10 Chip Architecture

Power To The Tenth Power

Powers Of Ten

IBM’s Plan For Etching Power10 And Later Chips

The Road Ahead For Power Is Paved With Bandwidth

IBM Puts Future Power Chip Stakes In The Ground

What Will IBM i Do With A Power10 Processor?