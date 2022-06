IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 24, Number 22

Doug Bidwell

Well, there is a lot of stuff going on with IBM i PTFs this week, with cumulative patch rollups, or Cumes as we call them, Technology Refreshes, and other goodies. Specifically, IBM i 7.3 and IBM i 7.2 have Cume rollups, as well as their respective TR6 and TR12 updates of new functionality.

There are also two new security vulnerabilities. First, there is Security Bulletin: IBM Navigator for i is vulnerable to an SQL injection (CVE-2022-22495), which you can read about at this link. The patches for this vulnerability are as follows:

IBM i Release HTTP Server for i Group PTF - Level 7.5 SF99952 - 01 7.4 SF99662 - 20 7.3 SF99722 – 39

Then there is this Security Bulletin: This Power Systems firmware update is being released to address CVE 2022-22309, which you can read about here. Affected Products and Versions: Firmware release FW860, FW940 and FW950 are affected.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published, with IBM i 7.5 added in since it has been shipping for two weeks now:

PTF Groups 7.5:

All PTF Groups except Cumulative PTF Package & MQ

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Backup Recovery Solutions

PTF Groups 7.4:

Cumulative

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Technology Refresh (6)

IBM Db2 Mirror for i

TCP/IP

Backup Recovery Solutions

PTF Groups 7.3:

Cumulative

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

TCP/IP

Technology Refresh (12)

Backup Recovery Solutions

PTF Groups 7.2:

Backup Recovery Solutions

PTF Groups 7.1:

Nothing here.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Nope

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

Nadda

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

Try again next week. . . .

Tips/Definitions:

The Guide at a glance: There are no new defectives this week (05/28/22). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.5 No Entries 7.4 5/23/22 MF69729 MA49708 MF69956 (Read the link in the guide!) MF68906 7.3 5/23/22 SI78449 SE77963 SI79965 (Read the link in the guide!) 7.2 12/08/21 SI77634 SE73420 SI78039 (Read the link in the guide!) 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

