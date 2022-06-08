Four Hundred Monitor, June 8

The business partners and resellers have now been briefed about the impending Power10 entry and midrange server launches, and it is just a matter of time before some of the details start leaking out. We look forward to seeing the new machines and convergence of cloud-style packaging and pricing for on premises and cloudy versions of these machines.

No matter what, we will have in-depth coverage and analysis as soon as the jig is up.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(Data Center Dynamics) Some step-by-step advice about integrating IBM i applications with Azure Synapse data analytics and a data lake set up on the Microsoft cloud.

(Database Trends And Applications) An outside view, from a database and application development perspective, on the Technology Refresh 6 for IBM i 7.4 and the new IBM i 7.5. If nothing else, such coverage demonstrates just how much more effort IT Jungle puts into things.

(Yahoo Finance) FalconStor has inked a partnership with IBM to use StorSafe as a means to do hybrid cloud backups and to help migrate applications to the Power Virtual Server cloud.

(Container Journal) An outside take on how IBM is thinking about OpenShift as a way to help modernize IBM i applications.

(CIO Magazine) Modernizing a platform is not just about bringing the applications into the 21st century, but also using modern DevOps tooling on platforms like the IBM i operating system and database running on Power Systems.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Manta Technologies) Get 20 percent off any course, series, or combination pack – including the complete IBM i Training Library – in celebration of Manta’s 28th birthday. The sale ends July 31.

(Worksofliam) Liam Berry blogs about how he feels about IBM’s new Merlin product.

(RPGPGM.com) Simon Hutchinson shares his favorite CL shortcuts.

(Raz-Lee Security) A quick blog on how to protect your data from ransomware.

(The Incredible i Show) Host Peg Tuttle records her latest podcast from POWERUp 2022, with guest appearances from speakers and attendees.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

June 9 – Webinar – Join Maxava Product Manager Ash Giddings and IBM Worldwide Offering Manager IBM Power Systems Virtual Server (PowerVS) Tonny Bastiaans for a webinar and hear them discuss their technical appreciation of Power Virtual Server and how best to navigate the path to the cloud.

June 9 – West Lebanon, New Hampshire – NHMUG (New Hampshire Midrange User Group) is hosting Db2 for i expert Scott Forstie. This event is free to IBM i professionals, and sponsored by NHMUG with assistance from Midrange Dynamics

June 9-10 – Virtual Event – PlatformCon was born to celebrate the community of 7,000-plus platform engineers. The brightest platform and DevOps practitioners on the (virtual) same stage, for the first time.

June 12-15 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Ascend is a Oracle user community event that unites functional users, IT professionals, and expert resources for discussion and practical education to elevate insights and improve decision making, project planning and business operations.

June 14 – Webinar – Find out “How To Integrate Virtual Tape And 8 Reasons Why You Should” in this 30-minute educational webcast from LaserVault. Explore the variety of options of how a virtual tape/tape library solution can be integrated to meet an array of backup and recovery goals and requirements.

June 22 – Webinar – Attend this free webinar from New Generation Software to learn about NGS-IQ and how you can centrally manage and secure IBM i data access.

July 13 – Summit Workshop Series – Getting to a Modern Database on IBM i, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, covers the design and definition of a modern database and the steps necessary to re-define an existing database with DDL — without having to make any program changes.

July 20 – Summit Workshop Series – RDi Quick Start for PDM Fans, a half day online workshop with Susan Gantner, helps you get started (or re-started) quickly using RDi’s new PDM perspective. This simplified interface includes a table that allows you to “work with members” (or objects or libraries) in a form that looks and feels much like PDM — but with many cool added features.

July 27 – Summit Workshop Series – Intro to Open Source on IBM i, a half day online workshop with Mike Pavlak, introduces you to the fundamentals of using Open Source Software on IBM i. Mike will cover concepts and terminology, how to install and manage open source tools, and survey several open source projects and languages.

August 3 – Summit Workshop Series – Data Structures & Arrays for Today’s RPG Apps, a half day online workshop with Jon Paris, covers Nested Data Structures, Multi-Dimensional Arrays, Dynamic Arrays, Templates, Modern Indicator usage, Data Structure I/O, and more.

August 10 – Summit Workshop Series – Foundations in SQL on IBM i, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, covers SQL terminology and concepts, including basic syntax for Data Manipulation Language (DML) and Data Definition Language (DDL), as well as the many SQL functions and compare/contrast some of them with RPG built-in functions. We’ll look at accessing data from multiple tables using JOIN and UNION. We’ll look at the use of subselect (a SELECT within a SELECT) and the use of Common Table Expressions (CTE) to accomplish more complex data access.

August 17 – Summit Workshop Series – RPG Procedures & SRVPGMs by Example, a half day online workshop with Susan Gantner, covers how and why to use ILE procedures, modules, service programs, binding directories, binder language, and activation groups.

August 24 – Summit Workshop Series – Python for RPGers, a half day online workshop with Mike Pavlak, explores the implementation, syntax and application use cases of Python on IBM i.

August 31 – Summit Workshop Series – API Enable Your Application with Web Services, a half-day online workshop with Jon Paris and Paul Tuohy, takes you step by step through the basics of creating and consuming web services using either RPG or SQL along with JSON or XML and HTTPAPI or IWS. Learn which approach is right for you.

September 7 – Summit Workshop Series – A to Z of Embedded SQL in RPG, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, takes you from the basics of a simple SELECT statement, to using a cursor, to using a paging cursor, to using SQL to maintain your data, to wrapping SQL functions as RPG subprocedures, to accessing the web with SQL, to the proper use of dynamic SQL . . . and much, much more.

September 14 – Summit Workshop Series – Is Code for IBM i Right for You?, a half day online workshop with Susan Gantner and Jon Paris, introduces you to Code for IBM i, an open source extension to Microsoft’s Visual Code Studio. This new IDE supports developers working on IBM i applications that use languages like RPG, COBOL and CL as well as PHP, Node.js, Python and other open source languages.

September 21 – Summit Workshop Series – PHP for RPGers, a half day online workshop with Mike Pavlak, focuses on the fundamentals of PHP. It moves on to exhibit a simple use case for an application and then decompose the application with a LOT of nifty tools and features.

September 28 – Summit Workshop Series – Coding a Modern RPG Application, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, takes you through the structure and code behind a modern RPG application, exploring the details of each of its many layers.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.

October 5 – Summit Workshop Series – SQL Procedures, Functions and Triggers, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, shows you how to use SQL to allow other languages (and platforms) to take advantage of existing IBM i code or to access SQL capabilities from RPG or COBOL applications.