In the Jungle, our editors keep you informed by talking to the industry movers and shakers and relaying what they learn. (In fact, if you missed Tim’s inside scoop on Power 10, be sure to read the Top Story below.) Next week, you have the opportunity to ask your own questions of IBM i Chief Architect Steve Will during an Able One webinar on July 19. You can get the details and link for the webinar in the Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings section below, and take the opportunity to ask your Power10 and IBM i 7.5 questions.

July 13 – Summit Workshop Series – Getting to a Modern Database on IBM i, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, covers the design and definition of a modern database and the steps necessary to re-define an existing database with DDL — without having to make any program changes.

July 19 – Webinar – Join Able One for a webinar featuring Steve Will, IBM i Chief Architect and CTO, for a comprehensive review of the IBM i 7.5 OS and the new Power 10 servers. Learn about IBM’s new releases, security considerations, future insights, and have the opportunity to ask questions to Steve and a panel of IBM experts.

July 21 – Webinar – Learn the value of staying current with iTech Solutions president Pete Massiello during this live webinar.

July 20 – Summit Workshop Series – RDi Quick Start for PDM Fans, a half day online workshop with Susan Gantner, helps you get started (or re-started) quickly using RDi’s new PDM perspective. This simplified interface includes a table that allows you to “work with members” (or objects or libraries) in a form that looks and feels much like PDM — but with many cool added features.

July 21-23 – Costa Mesa, California, & Virtual – The OCEAN TechCon22 IBM i Technical Conference will offer in-person and virtual technical presentations focusing on all aspects of IT from strategic directions to drilling down into today’s latest technologies plus a Vendor Solutions Expo.

July 27 – Summit Workshop Series – Intro to Open Source on IBM i, a half day online workshop with Mike Pavlak, introduces you to the fundamentals of using Open Source Software on IBM i. Mike will cover concepts and terminology, how to install and manage open source tools, and survey several open source projects and languages.

August 3 – Summit Workshop Series – Data Structures & Arrays for Today’s RPG Apps, a half day online workshop with Jon Paris, covers Nested Data Structures, Multi-Dimensional Arrays, Dynamic Arrays, Templates, Modern Indicator usage, Data Structure I/O, and more.

August 5 – Online Event – Join Jesse Gorzinski and Liam Barry Allan for IBM i Developer Day, a free online event for IBM i developers, talking about the latest and greatest in development on the platform.

August 10 – Summit Workshop Series – Foundations in SQL on IBM i, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, covers SQL terminology and concepts, including basic syntax for Data Manipulation Language (DML) and Data Definition Language (DDL), as well as the many SQL functions and compare/contrast some of them with RPG built-in functions. We’ll look at accessing data from multiple tables using JOIN and UNION. We’ll look at the use of subselect (a SELECT within a SELECT) and the use of Common Table Expressions (CTE) to accomplish more complex data access.

August 17 – Summit Workshop Series – RPG Procedures & SRVPGMs by Example, a half day online workshop with Susan Gantner, covers how and why to use ILE procedures, modules, service programs, binding directories, binder language, and activation groups.

August 24 – Summit Workshop Series – Python for RPGers, a half day online workshop with Mike Pavlak, explores the implementation, syntax and application use cases of Python on IBM i.

August 31 – Summit Workshop Series – API Enable Your Application with Web Services, a half-day online workshop with Jon Paris and Paul Tuohy, takes you step by step through the basics of creating and consuming web services using either RPG or SQL along with JSON or XML and HTTPAPI or IWS. Learn which approach is right for you.

September 7 – Summit Workshop Series – A to Z of Embedded SQL in RPG, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, takes you from the basics of a simple SELECT statement, to using a cursor, to using a paging cursor, to using SQL to maintain your data, to wrapping SQL functions as RPG subprocedures, to accessing the web with SQL, to the proper use of dynamic SQL . . . and much, much more.

September 14 – Summit Workshop Series – Is Code for IBM i Right for You?, a half day online workshop with Susan Gantner and Jon Paris, introduces you to Code for IBM i, an open source extension to Microsoft’s Visual Code Studio. This new IDE supports developers working on IBM i applications that use languages like RPG, COBOL and CL as well as PHP, Node.js, Python and other open source languages.

September 21 – Summit Workshop Series – PHP for RPGers, a half day online workshop with Mike Pavlak, focuses on the fundamentals of PHP. It moves on to exhibit a simple use case for an application and then decompose the application with a LOT of nifty tools and features.

September 28 – Summit Workshop Series – Coding a Modern RPG Application, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, takes you through the structure and code behind a modern RPG application, exploring the details of each of its many layers.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.

October 5 – Summit Workshop Series – SQL Procedures, Functions and Triggers, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, shows you how to use SQL to allow other languages (and platforms) to take advantage of existing IBM i code or to access SQL capabilities from RPG or COBOL applications.