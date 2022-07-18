Now Is Your Chance To Ask IBM i CTO Steve Will Some Questions

Timothy Prickett Morgan

You have always wanted to pick the brains of Steve Will, the long-time IBM i chief architect and now chief technology officer and distinguished engineer for IBM i. Will is the first distinguished engineer within the IBM i organization and also its first CTO, and if there is something technical you have on your mind, there is nothing quite like starting at the top.

Will is going to be one of the several speakers taking part in a live webcast hosted by Able One, a gold-level IBM i partner based in Kitchener, Ontario, that has been an IBM midrange business partner for more than two decades and an IT services provider for more than three decades.

Able One has put together a program that goes over the new IBM i 7.5 release announced on May 3 and the long-anticipated Power10 entry and midrange servers announced on July 12 that are suitable for the vast majority of the Power Systems-IBM i installed base.

Dave Perco, director of datacenter infrastructure at Able One, who has more than 25 years of experience with IBM hardware and systems software, will talk about the new Power10 entry and midrange machines and answer questions. Will follows up with a review of the highlights of IBM i 7.5. And then Duane Gingerich, who is senior Power Systems engineer at the Professional Services team at Able One, is going to offer up some quick top security tips for IBM i shops.

The Able One webcast is scheduled for July 19 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Eastern standard time, so get your coffee and snacks ready and get ready to learn some things about Power10 systems and IBM i 7.5. Able One has a deep bench of IBM i experts with specializations in security, high availability, backup and replication, and infrastructure in general, including cloud and hosting services and other kinds of managed services. So if you have questions here, feel free to join, too.

You can sign up here and get the Power10 party started.