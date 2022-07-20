ATS Group Looks For Patterns In The IT Chaos With Galileo Suite

Alex Woodie

If you’re having trouble keeping track of a busy IT environment, you’re not alone — many organizations are in the same boat as you. But when you check out many observability tools, you’ll often find they don’t even know how to spell “IBM i.” That is not the case with Galileo Suite, a collection of IT monitoring and observability tools from Advanced Technology Service Group that supports a range of operating systems, including IBM i.

IT Jungle caught sight of Galileo Suite at the recent COMMON POWERUp conference in New Orleans, where the company behind the suite, ATS Group, had a booth in the expo. While ATS Group appears to offer a range of services for IBM i customers, including cloud hosting and modernization and migration offerings, it was Galileo Suite that was the headliner.

ATS Group supports IBM i with at least some of the tools in the Galileo Suite, which is more than many of the biggest names in IT observability can say. The suite consists of:

Galileo Observatory, which the company describes as “an interactive 3D engine [that] automatically visualizes asset relationships, analyzes device health, and displays it in a single view so you can quickly remediate issues and get on with your day.” Cloud Observatory provides automatic discovery and correlation of monitored assets

Galileo Explorer, which allows a customer to “see every asset within your entire environment and make informed, strategic decisions with detailed information for performance, capacity, and configuration,” according to ATS Group.

Galileo Enterprise Dashboards, which the gives “a summary of infrastructure [to] make better decisions with detailed, real-time information on storage, server, database, SAN and cloud assets across your entire enterprise,” the company says.

Galileo Analytics, which “was built to comprehensively analyze the health of your monitored assets in a single pane of glass and will help you to proactively find issues and spot trends,” the company says.

Galileo Cloud Compass, which ATS Group says can “quickly and accurately estimate your ideal footprint in the cloud and ensure you always know the costs to migrate and optimize your cloud infrastructure,” the company says.

Galileo Tag Manager, which allows users “to create logical groups by assigning custom, user-defined tags to any monitored asset to view configuration, performance, and capacity at a higher level,” the company says.

Galileo Active Monitoring, which the company says “gives you the critical insights you need, powered by an industry-leading alerting engine and hardened for the enterprise.”

Galileo Performance Explorer, which is an “enterprise-level monitoring solution with interactive 3D visualizations, high resolution charts, and smart analytics that help you to quickly navigate your environment and analyze its health,” ATS Group says.

Galileo Report Studio, which provides customized reports and metrics delivered to customers vis email.

ATS Group sells these solutions via four main packages, including Basic, which costs about $2 per endpoint per month; Pro, which costs about $8 per endpoint per month; and Business, which costs $15 per endpoint per month.

ATS Group is an IBM business partner that specializes in IBM modernization. The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company also runs a private cloud, where it manages thousands of Power environments, including IBM i, AIX, and Linux. The ATS PowerCloud, as it is called, is spread across four geographically separate data centers, the company says.

It also offers disaster recovery, remote administration of IBM i, AIX, and Linux environments, as well as co-location of customers’ Power environments in ATS Group’s data centers.

“Although IBM remains committed to Power Systems running AIX and IBM i with an enhancement roadmap beyond 2035, it’s becoming harder than ever to find qualified, trustworthy people to manage those environments,” ATS Group Principal Tim Conley states on the ATS Group website.

“Most IT organizations are facing: outsourcing their systems administration to people who don’t understand IBM Power,” he says, or “retiring the architecture in which they invested plenty of time and resources.”

Conley claims his company has helped more than 500 businesses keep their critical Power Systems running.

We reached out to Galileo Suite and ATS Group for more information on IBM i support, but didn’t hear back by press time. For more information, check out the Galileo Suite at galileosuite.com/ and ATS Group at theatsgroup.com/.