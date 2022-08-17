Four Hundred Monitor, August 17

Jenny Thomas

Summer may be winding down as the kids head back to school, but the IT ecosystem is heating up with lots of news and events for you in this week’s Monitor. September and October are historically very busy months in the Jungle, but after the slower pace of the past couple of years, people seem ready to get back to business. Before you read on, a quick reminder about our series the entry and midrange Power10 machines by our fearless leader Tim PM. This week’s installment is the fifth in the series and it’s worth your time to catch up.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(CRN) When breakups go bad . . . Kyndryl looks to distance itself from IBM.

(CIO Insight) The common denominator amongst the giants is tape storage.

(CIO) Some advice on what IT departments should be investing in before the recession hits.

(Forbes) The CHIPS act has people taking a new look at IBM Research’s Albany Nanotech Center.

(Venture Beat) Ransomware is making zero trust architectures imperative and unavoidable.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Seiden Group) Get monthly tips for your IBM i from Alan Seiden.

(RPGPGM.COM) Simon Hutchinson shares a tip on how to create environmental variables.

(CYBRA) This case study describes how an RFID software application improved a process system for a firefighting equipment manufacturer.

(Profound Logic) This video demonstrates how to integrate your IBM i and Salesforce in minutes with Profound API.

(Raz-Lee Security) IBM i security software vendor Raz-Lee has put together a series of webinars in September to help customers get a handle on the big issues they face when it comes to securing their IBM i systems.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

August 24 – Summit Workshop Series – Python for RPGers, a half day online workshop with Mike Pavlak, explores the implementation, syntax and application use cases of Python on IBM i.

August 25 – Webinar – Join ARCAD for this presentation on how Git uses concurrent development and how it can scale to fit your development needs.

August 31 – Summit Workshop Series – API Enable Your Application with Web Services, a half-day online workshop with Jon Paris and Paul Tuohy, takes you step by step through the basics of creating and consuming web services using either RPG or SQL along with JSON or XML and HTTPAPI or IWS. Learn which approach is right for you.

September 5 – Webinar – Using MFA to Secure Sign On for IBM i: We will discuss the dangers of social engineering and its prevention, including password brute-force attacks, and the benefits of enabling Multi Factor Authentication at IBM i with Raz-Lee iSecurity MFA.

September 6 – Webinar – Zero Trust and Encryption at IBM i: What are the core principles of the zero trust model? We will talk about the stages of implementing zero trust and how data encryption is the first step with the help of Raz-Lee iSecurity Field Encryption & PGP Encryption.

September 7 – Summit Workshop Series – A to Z of Embedded SQL in RPG, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, takes you from the basics of a simple SELECT statement, to using a cursor, to using a paging cursor, to using SQL to maintain your data, to wrapping SQL functions as RPG subprocedures, to accessing the web with SQL, to the proper use of dynamic SQL . . . and much, much more.

September 7 – Webinar – Surviving a Combined Attack: This discussion will cover the combined attack techniques and ransomware types that could reach your IBM i data, and, more importantly, how to stay safe thanks to software like Raz-Lee iSecurity Antivirus & Anti-Ransomware.

September 12 – Webinar – Zero Trust and Exit Points at IBM i: Zero trust principles, concepts, and misconceptions. This discussion will detail IBM i exit points and how to fix this security issue with Raz-Lee iSecurity MFA & Firewall.

September 13 – Webinar – Zero-Day Attack Prevention: What is the real meaning of a Zero Day attack and how can you be ready for this kind of security breach? This webinar focuses on prevention using tools from Raz-Lee Anti-Ransomware & MFA & Firewall, making a Zero Day attack stop as soon as it begins.

September 14 – Webinar – Learn about data loss prevention, compliance, and how to enable policies and procedures with Raz-Lee iSecurity Audit.

September 14 – Summit Workshop Series – Is Code for IBM i Right for You?, a half day online workshop with Susan Gantner and Jon Paris, introduces you to Code for IBM i, an open source extension to Microsoft’s Visual Code Studio. This new IDE supports developers working on IBM i applications that use languages like RPG, COBOL and CL as well as PHP, Node.js, Python and other open source languages.

September 15 – Webinar – Join Maxava and IBM for a webinar on using the Cloud for IBM i Disaster Recovery. Topics for discussion include: how to get started; real-world examples of cloud-centric disaster recovery; why the flexibility provided by the cloud is important; how to save money while adding resilience; and licensing considerations.

September 21 – Summit Workshop Series – PHP for RPGers, a half day online workshop with Mike Pavlak, focuses on the fundamentals of PHP. It moves on to exhibit a simple use case for an application and then decompose the application with a LOT of nifty tools and features.

September 28 – Summit Workshop Series – Coding a Modern RPG Application, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, takes you through the structure and code behind a modern RPG application, exploring the details of each of its many layers.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.

October 5 – Summit Workshop Series – SQL Procedures, Functions and Triggers, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, shows you how to use SQL to allow other languages (and platforms) to take advantage of existing IBM i code or to access SQL capabilities from RPG or COBOL applications.