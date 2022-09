IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 24, Number 36

Doug Bidwell

Let’s get right into it. There are PDF transform issues with IBM i 7.5. This issue was encountered by our friends in San Diego: Thank you, Nancy, for sharing! They were receiving “Transformation task cancelled due to a print fidelity error” when converting from SCS to PDF. IBM issued the following PTFs to fix the issue:

PTF ID SI79773 5770SS1 SI79689 5770TS1 SI79684 5770TS1

Now, let’s turn to Security Bulletin: Vulnerability in IBM Java SDK affects IBM WebSphere Application Server and IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty due to July 2022 CPU plus deferred CVE-2021-2163. You can see more at this link. There are no PTFs for IBM i as yet, see the section in guide for your release and WAS level.

And finally, there are IBM i Recommended Fixes for SMTP:

IBM i 7.3 08/30/2022 SI81051 SMTP server not using Local Host Table intermittently 08/30/2022 SI80993 *SDD SMTP Alias domain to be lower-case IBM i 7.4 8/30/2022 SI80944 SMTP server not using Local Host Table intermittently 8/29/2022 SI80784 *SDD SMTP Alias domain to be lower-case 8/29/2022 SI80605 Add Originating From in CHGUSRSMTP IBM i 7.5 8/29/2022 SI81003 *SDD SMTP Alias domain to be lower-case 8/29/2022 SI80335 Fix for Originating From in CHGUSRSMTP 7/12/2022 SI79446 Email addresses are corrupt when relaying email with the SMTP Server 7/12/2022 SI80016 Changers in SMTP cold start

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

Nothing

PTF Groups 7.4:

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty, 22.0.0.9

PTF Groups 7.3:

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty, 22.0.0.9

PTF Groups 7.2:

Nothing here, either

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

SQL: Catalogs and Services New at latest Tech Refresh, none

System/Tape: IBM i Removable Media: Tape and Tape Library Devices, 1108539

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

Nothing here.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

Nothing new this week here, either.

Tips/Definitions: Make the best use of the remaining days of summer!

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (09/03/22). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.5 08/19/22 SI80863 SE78340 SI80882 (When available) SI79764 7.4 08/19/22 SI80767 SE78340 SI80881 (When available) SI80738 SI80452 SI80418 SI80416 SI80346 SI79812 SI79760 7.3 08/19/22 SI80454 SE78308 SI80825 (When available) SI79787 SI79395 7.2 12/08/21 SI77634 SE73420 SI78039 (Read the link in the guide!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

