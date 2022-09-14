Four Hundred Monitor, September 14

Labor Day is a turning point in the year. Summer comes to an end. Students are all back to school. And the beginning of conference season, which means the news cycle will start ramping up. It’s also time for the now 9th annual Marketplace Survey from HelpSystems. Your responses give us a snapshot of how organizations running IBM i are using the IBM Power hardware and the operating system, and lets us take the pulse of entire community. It’s worth a few minutes of your time, and you’ll have an opportunity to look at the results once all of the answers are tallied. Find the link in our Top Story below.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

September 14 – Webinar – Learn about data loss prevention, compliance, and how to enable policies and procedures with Raz-Lee iSecurity Audit.

September 14 – Summit Workshop Series – Is Code for IBM i Right for You?, a half day online workshop with Susan Gantner and Jon Paris, introduces you to Code for IBM i, an open source extension to Microsoft’s Visual Code Studio. This new IDE supports developers working on IBM i applications that use languages like RPG, COBOL and CL as well as PHP, Node.js, Python and other open source languages.

September 15 – Webinar – Join Maxava and IBM for a webinar on using the Cloud for IBM i Disaster Recovery. Topics for discussion include: how to get started; real-world examples of cloud-centric disaster recovery; why the flexibility provided by the cloud is important; how to save money while adding resilience; and licensing considerations.

September 15 – Online Meeting – MAGIC (Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators) is hosting this online meeting featuring Simon Hutchinson presenting “Temporal Tables – Looking Back Into Your Data’s Past.” All IBM i professionals are welcome to MAGIC monthly meetings – membership is not required.

September 20 – Online Meeting – SEMIUG (Southeast Michigan IBM i User Group) is hosting this online meeting featuring Simon Hutchinson presenting “Recent additions to modern RPG language.”

September 21 – Summit Workshop Series – PHP for RPGers, a half day online workshop with Mike Pavlak, focuses on the fundamentals of PHP. It moves on to exhibit a simple use case for an application and then decompose the application with a LOT of nifty tools and features.

September 28 – Summit Workshop Series – Coding a Modern RPG Application, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, takes you through the structure and code behind a modern RPG application, exploring the details of each of its many layers.

September 29 – Online Meeting – WMSUG (West Michigan IBM i User Group) is hosting this online meeting featuring Simon Hutchinson presenting “Recent additions to modern RPG language.”

September 29 – Webinar – Join ARCAD Software for a webinar titled, “DevOps is not a 4 Letter Word.” This session will center on an easy, non-technical demonstration that will compare and contrast what you’re doing today with “best practices” in DevOps. You’ll also get some quick and easy baby steps to get you started on the DevOps path.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.

October 5 – Summit Workshop Series – SQL Procedures, Functions and Triggers, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, shows you how to use SQL to allow other languages (and platforms) to take advantage of existing IBM i code or to access SQL capabilities from RPG or COBOL applications.