Four Hundred Monitor, September 28

Podcasts are all the rage right now. You can find one on most any topic, and it seems just about everyone has one. Podcasts aren’t just for the famous, anyone can have one. But if you’ve visited your favorite platform for music and looked at the podcast category, you probably felt a little overwhelmed. There are so many podcasts out there, it’s hard to know where to start. So to that end, in this edition of Monitor, instead of Top Stories, we sought out some podcasts relevant to our industry that you might want to give a try during your next commute or while out on a walk.

(Outside In) IBM CEO Arvind Krishna chats about IBM’s shifted focus on consulting and developing and deploying next-generation technologies.

(Technovation) This twice weekly podcast is focused on CIOs and C-Suite thought leadership.

(Risky.Biz) A weekly podcast on all things security about security, Risky Business covers news and trends like doxing scammers, ransomware, government reports, and security risks in cyberspace.

(COMMON) We often report on the Incredible i Show Podcast, which features topics and people relevant to our favorite ecosystem.

(IBM) No list would be complete without pointing out Big Blue’s variety of syndicated podcasts.

(COMMON) If you are new to the IBM i, you might enjoy one of COMMON’s N2i networking happy hours.

(HelpSystems) Take a moment and take the Marketplace Survey before October 31.

(LANSA) What is the difference between the IBM i and an AS/400? This blog has some thoughts.

(Manta Technologies) Shop Manta’s back-to-school sale and save 20 percent off any Manta Combination Package – including the complete IBM i Training Library. Sale ends October 31.

(Profound Logic) If you are seeking a new job, Profound Logic has opportunities.

September 29 – Online Meeting – WMSUG (West Michigan IBM i User Group) is hosting this online meeting featuring Simon Hutchinson presenting “Recent additions to modern RPG language.”

September 29 – Webinar – Join ARCAD Software for a webinar titled, “DevOps is not a 4 Letter Word.” This session will center on an easy, non-technical demonstration that will compare and contrast what you’re doing today with “best practices” in DevOps. You’ll also get some quick and easy baby steps to get you started on the DevOps path.

October 3-4 – St. Louis, Missouri – The i on Security conference being held in conjunction with NAViGATE 2022. Attendees will learn about what actions we can take to shore up our IBM i defenses to help prevent an attack.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.

October 5 – Summit Workshop Series – SQL Procedures, Functions and Triggers, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, shows you how to use SQL to allow other languages (and platforms) to take advantage of existing IBM i code or to access SQL capabilities from RPG or COBOL applications.

October 18 – Webinar – The Latest in RDi with Susan Gantner AND What Developers Need to Know About IBM i Security with Pauline Brazil Ayala are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

October 19 – Webinar – Before year-end responsibilities fill up your calendar, let IBM i expert, Derrick Smith, of Datanational Corporation, and Bill Langston of New Generation Software, Inc., recap and translate IBM’s recent announcements into language you and your management team can understand. Attend the webinar: Power 10, 7.5, Subscriptions, License Simplification, and More: What’s In It for Me?

October 19 – Webinar – What’s New in RPG? with Jon Paris AND An IBM i Developer’s Guide to DevOps and CI/CD Pipelines with Donna Westmoreland are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

October 20 – Webinar – Stored Procedure Basics with Paul Tuohy AND Build Amazing Web Apps on IBM i in Minutes – No Coding Required! with Rob Swanson are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

October 25 – Ludwigsburg, Germany – Attend Eclipse SAAM on Cloud 2022 for security, AI, architecture and modeling for next generation of edge-cloud computing continuum.

October 25 – Webinar – Consuming Web Services with RPG and HTTPAPI with Jon Paris AND Fast, Reliable Open Source on IBM i with Alan Seiden are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

October 27 – Webinar – DDS vs DDL with Paul Tuohy AND Keeping Your i’s Open—Creating, Securing and Managing APIs for Your IBM i with Dan Magid are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

November 2 – Webinar – What Can RPG Prototypes Do For You? with Susan Gantner AND Modernization and Rapid Application Development on the IBM i with Andrew Vaiciunas are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.