Take A Minute, And Take The IBM i Marketplace Survey

Timothy Prickett Morgan

Hey, you. Yeah, we mean you. You have something we need.

It’s information. You know, the currency of the modern era. Without it, we can’t figure out where you are and where you are going, and that means we can’t figure out where the IBM i base is and where it might be going. The 9th annual IBM i Marketplace Survey sponsored by HelpSystems every fall is open, and we need you to take a few moments right now to take the survey and tell us about your IBM i shop.

This survey, which was conceived of by the late Dan Burger of IT Jungle and Tom Huntingdon of HelpSystems, was started nine years ago because we were all frustrated by the lack of insight about the IBM i base. The IDCs and Gartners of the world don’t really pay attention to the IBM i base much anymore, but they do pay it some lip service when Big Blue pays them to in special reports that come out once in a blue moon.

The data that this survey gathers is invaluable, and long-time readers of The Four Hundred know full well that we use this information to build models that, we think, accurately reflect what is going on in the base. As we have said many times, we think that the IBM i professionals that keep their hardware and systems software relatively current are also the ones who take surveys, go to trade shows, attend webinars, and read publications, and that some of the survey results – particularly those relating to the vintage of Power Systems machines and OS/400, i5/OS, and IBM i releases – represent the distribution across these customers with some processionals who work at companies with systems that are lagging a bit behind the pack. But a lot of customers on vintage systems don’t take the survey, even if they do come to IT Jungle for tech tips or for other insight or for comfort.

But if you are here, and you are taking advantage of what it is we do, we are asking for your help. So please take a few minutes and take the survey. We appreciate you.

You can take the survey at this link.

