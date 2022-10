IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 24, Number 40

Doug Bidwell

It’s the fall now, and in the wake of the September IBM i announcements, upgrade season has begun. Now, we will see if companies are in a mood to upgrade before the end of the year or will push it out into 2023.

This week, we want to let you know that QMGTOOLS and FTP Credentials required for Enhanced Customer Data Repository (ECuRep), which you can find out more about here.

Now, here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.2.0/v9.3.0

TCP/IP

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.4:

TCP/IP

MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0/V9.2.0

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.3:

TCP/IP

IBM MQ for IBM i – V8.0.0/V9.0.0/V9.1.0

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.2:

TCP/IP

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Open Source: IBM i Open Source Documentation, None

DCM: New Digital Certificate Manager GUI, 6172821

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

QMGTOOLS: EIM/SSO/LDAP Collector, 666879

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

Access Client Solutions 5250 Emulation Session Prompts for Save of session on Exit, 688011

New Digital Certificate Manager GUI, 6172821

Tips/Definitions: Two events you need to be aware of: 1) i on Security is a two-day, in-person COMMON event October 3 and 4 that focuses on IBM i Cybersecurity. 2) Join COMMON in St. Louis, MO, or online, from October 3 through 5 for NAViGATE, an IBM i educational event.

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (10/01/22). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defective PTF rundown (The last defective for each release): Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.5 08/19/22 SI80863 SE78340 SI80882 (When available) SI79764 7.4 08/19/22 SI80767 SE78340 SI80881 (When available) SI80738 SI80452 SI80418 SI80416 SI80346 SI79812 SI79760 7.3 08/19/22 SI80454 SE78308 SI80825 (When available) SI79787 SI79395 7.2 12/08/21 SI77634 SE73420 SI78039 (Read the link in the guide!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work

October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40

September 24, 2022: Volume 24, Number 39

September 17, 2022: Volume 24, Number 38

September 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 37

September 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 36

August 27, 2022: Volume 24, Number 35

August 20, 2022: Volume 24, Number 34

August 13, 2022: Volume 24, Number 33

August 6, 2022: Volume 24, Number 32

July 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 31

July 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 30

July 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 29

July 9, 2022: Volume 24, Number 28

June 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 26

June 18, 2022: Volume 24, Number 25

June 11, 2022: Volume 24, Number 24

June 4, 2022: Volume 24, Number 23

May 28, 2022: Volume 24, Number 22

May 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 21

May 14, 2022: Volume 24, Number 20

May 7, 2022: Volume 24, Number 19

April 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 18

April 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 17

April 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 16

April 2, 2022: Volume 24, Number 14

March 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 13

March 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 12

March 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 11

March 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 10

February 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 9

February 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 8

February 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 7

February 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 6

January 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 5

January 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 4

January 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 3

January 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 2

January 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 1

December 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 48

November 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 47

November 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 46

November 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 45

October 30, 2021: Volume 23, Number 44

October 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 43

October 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 42

October 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 41

October 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 40

September 25, 2021: Volume 23, Number 39

September 18, 2021: Volume 23, Number 38

September 11, 2021: Volume 23, Number 37

September 4, 2021: Volume 23, Number 36

August 28, 2021: Volume 23, Number 35

August 21, 2021: Volume 23, Number 34

August 14, 2021: Volume 23, Number 33

August 7, 2021: Volume 23, Number 32

July 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 31

July 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 30

July 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 29

July 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 28

July 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 27

June 26, 2021: Volume 23, Number 26

June 19, 2021: Volume 23, Number 25

June 12, 2021: Volume 23, Number 24

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 23

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 22

May 22, 2021: Volume 23, Number 21

May 15, 2021: Volume 23, Number 20

May 8, 2021: Volume 23, Number 19

May 1, 2021: Volume 23, Number 18

April 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 17

April 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 16

April 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 15

April 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 14

March 27, 2021: Volume 23, Number 13

March 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 12

March 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 11

March 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 10

February 27, 2021: Volume 23, Number 9

February 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 8

February 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 7

February 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 6

January 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 5

January 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 4

January 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 3

January 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 2

January 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 1

December 26, 2020: Volume 22, Number 52

December 19, 2020: Volume 22, Number 51

December 12, 2020: Volume 22, Number 50

December 5, 2020: Volume 22, Number 49

November 28, 2020: Volume 22, Number 48

November 20, 2020: Volume 22, Number 47

November 14, 2020: Volume 22, Number 46

November 7, 2020: Volume 22, Number 45

October 31, 2020: Volume 22, Number 44

October 24, 2020: Volume 22, Number 43

October 17, 2020: Volume 22, Number 42

October 10, 2020: Volume 22, Number 41

October 3, 2020: Volume 22, Number 40