Four Hundred Monitor, October 5

Jenny Thomas

To some people, October means pumpkins, apple picking, and cozy sweaters. But in this world, October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which was launched by the National Cybersecurity Alliance and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in October 2004. “Awareness” is the key word describing the “holiday,” the point being you want to create cyber awareness to help your organization manage risks and change employee behavior. We write about cybersecurity here in the Jungle quite a bit, basically for the same reasons. We hope by keeping you informed that you, and your organization, will take steps to be safe. Happy October.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

October 18 – Webinar – The Latest in RDi with Susan Gantner AND What Developers Need to Know About IBM i Security with Pauline Brazil Ayala are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

October 19 – Webinar – Before year-end responsibilities fill up your calendar, let IBM i expert, Derrick Smith, of Datanational Corporation, and Bill Langston of New Generation Software, Inc., recap and translate IBM’s recent announcements into language you and your management team can understand. Attend the webinar: Power 10, 7.5, Subscriptions, License Simplification, and More: What’s In It for Me?

October 19 – Webinar – What’s New in RPG? with Jon Paris AND An IBM i Developer’s Guide to DevOps and CI/CD Pipelines with Donna Westmoreland are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

October 20 – Webinar – Stored Procedure Basics with Paul Tuohy AND Build Amazing Web Apps on IBM i in Minutes – No Coding Required! with Rob Swanson are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

October 25 – Ludwigsburg, Germany – Attend Eclipse SAAM on Cloud 2022 for security, AI, architecture and modeling for next generation of edge-cloud computing continuum.

October 25 – Webinar – Consuming Web Services with RPG and HTTPAPI with Jon Paris AND Fast, Reliable Open Source on IBM i with Alan Seiden are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

October 27 – Webinar – DDS vs DDL with Paul Tuohy AND Keeping Your i’s Open—Creating, Securing and Managing APIs for Your IBM i with Dan Magid are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

November 2 – Webinar – What Can RPG Prototypes Do For You? with Susan Gantner AND Modernization and Rapid Application Development on the IBM i with Andrew Vaiciunas are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.