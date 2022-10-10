Quantum And Atempo Offer Joint Backup Solution

Alex Woodie

An expanded partnership between Atempo and Quantum will see the two vendors go to market with pre-integrated solution that combines Quantum’s storage hardware along with Atempo’s backup software.

The new bundles, which were unveiled in late September, take two forms. The first combines a Quantum media server and a Quantum DXi V5000 virtual backup appliance with Tina, the name of Atempo’s backup software. This solution is targeted at small and midsize businesses (SMBs) that need 80 TB or less of raw backup capacity.

The second bundle, which targets enterprises, combines Tina running on a Quantum media server, along with the customer’s choice of storage options, which could include DXi appliances, Quantum’s ActiveScale object storage, or Quantum’s Scalar tape libraries. This solution can be scaled to fit “backup environments of any size,” the companies say.

“Resellers and end users are looking for easy-to-use, easy-to-purchase solutions that provide comprehensive data protection,” James Mundle, Quantum’s global channel chief, says in a press release. “Providing complete solutions based on Atempo Tina software with Quantum’s secondary storage portfolio simplifies procurement, deployment, and ongoing support.”

Quantum has been a player in the midrange storage world for years with its DXi appliances and Scalar tape libraries, which are typically loaded with IBM LTO drives since Quantum ceased development of its own SDLT line years ago. The San Jose, California-based company broke into the object storage business with its 2020 acquisition of ActiveScale, an S3-compatible object storage system from Western Digital. The disk drive maker obtained the object storage system with its 2015 acquisition of Amplidata.

Atempo is also a player in IBM i backup, as it supports the operating system with Tina, the name of its backup and recovery software. Previously called Time Navigator, Tina is a full-function backup suite that offers one unique capability: the ability to “travel back in time” to recover objects that may have inadvertently been deleted. Atempo, which is based in Paris, France, announced support for the iSeries back in 2005, and has been supporting the platform ever since.

Quantum and Atempo have been working together for years, and the new joint solutions will extend that partnership, says Ferhat Kaddour, vice president of sales and alliances for Atempo.

“Quantum and Atempo have a long-proven track record of deploying joint solutions that successfully enforce cybersecurity resiliency for medium to large international organizations,” Kaddour says. “It was natural to fully converge our offerings into validated solution bundles arming resellers and end users with a complete data protection solution including both backup software and storage. Our common goal is to improve the security posture of end users with efficient, easy to use solutions that are the last defense against threats such as ransomware.”

RELATED STORIES

Quantum To Help IBM Develop LTO-10

Atempo Brings Backup And Recovery Software To The iSeries