It’s been a busy week here in the Jungle as our team works hard to put together all you need to know from last week’s Tech Refresh for IBM i announcement. IBM unveiled updates to its two flagship availability offerings for IBM i with the October 11 announcement of IBM i 7.5 TR1 and 7.4 TR7, including Db2 Mirror and PowerHA SystemMirror for IBM i. You can get all the details here in the top story of this issue. But if you’re looking for the top stories of the week, look no further. We’ve got your weekly roundup for what you need to know from in and around our ecosystem.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(CRN) IBM CEO Arvind Krishna thinks partners should be charging more.

(All About Circuits) IBM is ahead in the race for quantum dominance.

(Yahoo!Finance) Q3 earnings analyzed for IBM and how they measure up to the field.

(ComputerWorld) Microsoft cuts costs with massive lay off.

(CIO Magazine) Some tips on how to find the right product manager for your IT needs.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(COMMON) COMMON is looking for 20-, 60-, or 120-minute sessions on all aspects of IBM i programming and administration for POWERUp in Denver next April. Presenters receive complimentary registration to PU23. Session proposals are due by October 28.

(HelpSystems) Your opinions matter. Take the Marketplace Survey before October 31.

(Manta Technologies) Finals days! Shop Manta’s back-to-school sale and save 20 percent off any Manta Combination Package – including the complete IBM i Training Library. Sale ends October 31.

(Enterprise Times) Precisely CEO Josh Rogers discusses the importance of quality and trust in data during this podcast.

(OpenLegacy) This blog explains everything you need to know about enterprise microservices.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

October 19 – Webinar – Before year-end responsibilities fill up your calendar, let IBM i expert, Derrick Smith, of Datanational Corporation, and Bill Langston of New Generation Software, Inc., recap and translate IBM’s recent announcements into language you and your management team can understand. Attend the webinar: Power 10, 7.5, Subscriptions, License Simplification, and More: What’s In It for Me?

October 19 – Webinar – What’s New in RPG? with Jon Paris AND An IBM i Developer’s Guide to DevOps and CI/CD Pipelines with Donna Westmoreland are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

October 20 – Webinar – Stored Procedure Basics with Paul Tuohy AND Build Amazing Web Apps on IBM i in Minutes – No Coding Required! with Rob Swanson are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

October 25 – Ludwigsburg, Germany – Attend Eclipse SAAM on Cloud 2022 for security, AI, architecture and modeling for next generation of edge-cloud computing continuum.

October 25 – Webinar – Consuming Web Services with RPG and HTTPAPI with Jon Paris AND Fast, Reliable Open Source on IBM i with Alan Seiden are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

October 27 – Webinar – DDS vs DDL with Paul Tuohy AND Keeping Your i’s Open—Creating, Securing and Managing APIs for Your IBM i with Dan Magid are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

November 2 – Webinar – Whether you’re a Managed Service Provider or work within a team tasked with support, Maxava’s Product Manager Ash Giddings and Strategic Partner Development Manager Martin Norman will illustrate how to approach monitoring with a modern perspective during this webinar.

November 2 – Webinar – What Can RPG Prototypes Do For You? with Susan Gantner AND Modernization and Rapid Application Development on the IBM i with Andrew Vaiciunas are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

November 15 – Online Meeting – Don’t miss the last Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, meeting of 2022. This free online meeting is open to everyone who registers. Our presenter is Steve Riedmueller. Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. U.S. Central Time.