Survey Says: You Need To Take The IBM i Marketplace Survey
October 19, 2022 Timothy Prickett Morgan
The 9th annual IBM i Marketplace Survey that occurs every autumn is open, and time is running out for you to have your voice be heard and your IBM i shop to be counted. And so we are asking you to please take a moment – you can even stop reading The Four Hundred to do it, so long as you come back and finish reading.
This survey, which was conceived of by the late Dan Burger of IT Jungle and Tom Huntington of HelpSystems, was started nine years ago because we were all frustrated by the lack of insight about the IBM i base.
The data that this survey gathers is invaluable, and long-time readers of The Four Hundred know full well that we use this information to build models that, we think, more accurately reflect what is going on in the base. The more of you that take the survey, the better our models will be. So help us do a better job sussing out what is going on out there in the IBM i installed base.
If you are here, and you are taking advantage of what it is we do all year long, we are asking for your help. You can take the survey at this link.
We appreciate you.
RELATED STORIES
The State Of The IBM Base 2022, Part Three: The Rusting Iron
The State Of The IBM i Base 2022, Part One: The Operating System
The State Of The IBM i Base 2022, Part Two: Upgrade Plans
The Real IBM i Legacy Is The People
IBM i Salaries: Underpaid, Yet Highly Valued And Hard To Replace
Marketplace Study Shows How IBM i Language Use Evolves
Security Again Top Concern in HelpSystems Marketplace Study
The Distinguished Professionals Of IBM i
Are You Experienced? IBM i Users Weigh In
Settling In With IBM i For The Long Haul
IBM i Has Been Getting With The Program For Years
The IBM i Base Did Indeed Move On Up
The IBM i Base Is Ready To Move On Up
Investment And Integration Indicators For IBM i
Security Still Dominates IBM i Discussion, HelpSystems’ 2018 Survey Reveals
The IBM i Base Not As Jumpy As It Has Been
The Feeds And Speeds Of The IBM i Base
IBM i Priorities For 2017: Pivot To Defense
IBM i Trends, Concerns, And Observations
IBM i Survey Gets Better As Numbers Grow