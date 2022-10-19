Survey Says: You Need To Take The IBM i Marketplace Survey

Timothy Prickett Morgan

The 9th annual IBM i Marketplace Survey that occurs every autumn is open, and time is running out for you to have your voice be heard and your IBM i shop to be counted. And so we are asking you to please take a moment – you can even stop reading The Four Hundred to do it, so long as you come back and finish reading.

This survey, which was conceived of by the late Dan Burger of IT Jungle and Tom Huntington of HelpSystems, was started nine years ago because we were all frustrated by the lack of insight about the IBM i base.

The data that this survey gathers is invaluable, and long-time readers of The Four Hundred know full well that we use this information to build models that, we think, more accurately reflect what is going on in the base. The more of you that take the survey, the better our models will be. So help us do a better job sussing out what is going on out there in the IBM i installed base.

If you are here, and you are taking advantage of what it is we do all year long, we are asking for your help. You can take the survey at this link.

We appreciate you.

