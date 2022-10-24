Guru: String Manipulation Using SQL

Recently, I was working with an employee file where first and last name were concatenated with a comma separator. A requirement of the project was to parse the name and populate a different table where first and last name are separate columns. I won’t address the design of the employee file, but I will show how I completed the request.

In Figure 1, I use the position string function via SQL to extract the first name.

Figure 1. Extract first name

In this example, I use the trim, substring, and posstr functions to position to the first character following the comma. In this case, it positions to the first name. For illustration purposes, I’ve hard-coded the strings, but in a production process you’d want to use variables. When I run this example in ACS, I get the result shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2. Result of extracting first name

The next step is to extract the last name as shown in Figure 3.



Figure 3. Extract last name

This statement works much the same as extracting the first name, but here I specify that I want to start the substring from the first position of the string and end the substring at the position prior to the comma. When I run this, I get the result shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4. Result of extracting last name

Now that I have the first and last names, I’ve decided to take this a step further. I thought it would be nice to convert the first and last names to proper case. Again, using SQL, I use the statement shown in Figure 5.

Figure 5. Convert first name to proper case

Here, I convert the first letter of the first name to upper case and concatenate it with the first name starting from position 2 in lower case to form the first name in proper case. The result is shown in Figure 6.

Figure 6. Result of converting first name to proper case

I use the same statement to convert the last name to proper case (Figure 7).



Figure 7. Convert last name to proper case

The result of this statement is shown in Figure 8.

Figure 8. Result of converting last name to proper case

I often use SQL in my RPG programs where it makes sense. I have used the techniques described in this article several times in various projects since working with them over the past few years and have added them to my toolbox.

