Four Hundred Monitor, November 2

Jenny Thomas

Welcome to the beginning of the quick slide into the holidays! The end of the year will be here before we know it, but that doesn’t mean you should start slowing down. It is important to continue to be vigilant with your data security, as we see in some of our Top Stories of the week. If you’ve got items for the Calendar, please send them my way as we are always looking to fill out this resource for our readers. It’s definitely not too early to start planning your 2023 travel schedule, although many events continue to offer that virtual option to give more people a chance to attend in some fashion.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(The CyberWire Pro) The FBI is warning enterprises that Iranian hacker group Emennet Pasargad is currently active.

(Mid Hudson News) A look at one of the eight school districts IBM awarded with cybersecurity preparedness grants.

(Cyberscoop) Alice Fakir, partner security services for federal software at IBM Security, shares her thoughts on IT modernization and security.

(ZD Net) The new chip that AI is looking for.

(CIO Magazine) Some new thoughts on how to find the right candidate for hard-to-fill IT positions.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(PTC) A new bi-weekly podcast from PTC that features feats of engineering.

(Seiden Group) Learn how to configure IBM i subsystems to make it easier to manage PHP workloads in this tutorial from Dawn May.

(MicroFocus) This blog walks through a white paper on the importance of leveraging the mainframe in automation initiatives.

(illumino) This case study demonstrates how a shoe company is outrunning ransomware.

(Chilli IT) A comparison on costs for Power10, Power9 and Power8 that illustrates are substantial cost differences based on CPW between P10 and P8.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

November 2 – Webinar – Whether you’re a Managed Service Provider or work within a team tasked with support, Maxava’s Product Manager Ash Giddings and Strategic Partner Development Manager Martin Norman will illustrate how to approach monitoring with a modern perspective during this webinar.

November 2-3 – Online Event – iAdmin is a two-day virtual conference for IBM i professionals from iTech Solutions. This is an opportunity to learn real tips, tricks, and knowledge you can apply — saving you time and money in the long run.

November 2 – Webinar – What Can RPG Prototypes Do For You? with Susan Gantner AND Modernization and Rapid Application Development on the IBM i with Andrew Vaiciunas are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

November 8-9 – Virtual Event – Profound Logic’s free virtual annual user conference will give you an unparalleled view of how to futurize your business and get exclusive Q&A sessions with Profound Logic CEO Alex Roytman.

November 15 – Online Meeting – Don’t miss the last Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, meeting of 2022. This free online meeting is open to everyone who registers. Our presenter is Steve Riedmueller. Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. U.S. Central time.

November 23 – Online & In-Person Meeting – The TUG (Toronto User Group) meeting of the month will feature presentations on “BOB” and data integration.

March 14-16, 2023 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring technical conference in-person at Lake Lawn Resort in 2023.