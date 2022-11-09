Four Hundred Monitor, November 9

Jenny Thomas

It’s been another busy week in the Jungle. Even as the year is winding down, there is lots happening around our industry, and we’ve got it filtered down to something more quickly digestible in Monitor. We found a few interesting and fun news tidbits for you, as well as some new resources. We may need to start a podcast section as we’re watching that niche work its way into the IBM i ecosystem. The calendar is starting to look a little thin as we head into the holidays, but we do have a few events left that might be of interest to you.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(Spectrum News 1) Some good news about an old IBM facility getting a new life.

(The Motley Fool) IBM may finally be heading in the right direction.

(Spiceworks) An explanation of RPA and some help deciding if it will work for your small business.

(Bloomberg) IBM joins employers listing pay for open positions.

(IBM) A look at Big Blue’s sustainability roadmap.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(ARCAD Software) ARCAD’s first DevOps IBM i TechTalk podcast features experts Jeff Tickner, Ray Bernardi, and Alan Ashley who discuss “automation” in IBM i application development.

(LANSA) A blog about programmers and what destroys their productivity.

(MicroFocus) This blog makes the case for upgrading to Micro Focus Enterprise Suite version 8.0.

(New Generation Software) Watch this review of the IBM i 2022 announcements from NGS.

(Rocket Software) Rocket debuts a new look.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

November 9 – Virtual Event – Profound Logic’s free virtual annual user conference will give you an unparalleled view of how to futurize your business and get exclusive Q&A sessions with Profound Logic CEO Alex Roytman.

November 10 – Webinar – How can you thrive in a hybrid work environment with Unified Endpoint Management? This webinar will show you how to make life easier for both your employees and your IT team.

November 15 – Online Meeting – Don’t miss the last Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, meeting of 2022. This free online meeting is open to everyone who registers. Our presenter is Steve Riedmueller. Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. U.S. Central time.

November 23 – Online & In-Person Meeting – The TUG (Toronto User Group) meeting of the month will feature presentations on “BOB” and data integration.

March 14-16, 2023 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring technical conference in-person at Lake Lawn Resort in 2023.