Four Hundred Monitor, November 16

Jenny Thomas

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(Phoronix) IBM is working to extend Power10’s MMA architecture with a new feature for “dense math” that is expected to premiere with future IBM Power processors.

(Consultancy.uk) IBM Consulting’s senior vice president talks news and how the firm helps businesses achieve digital transformation ambitions.

(Financial Times) IBM strikes up a deal with a new chip company to counter China.

(Analytics Insight) The Quantum computing wars continue, with IBM and Intel fighting for supremacy.

(IBM) The IBM i on Power FAQ is available for download. It addresses the most frequently asked questions concerning IBM i performance on Power, and provides best practice guidelines for most commonly seen performance issues.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(iTech Solutions) This blog takes a look at the New Navigator (the new Navigator for i web interface).

(Zend) This blog shows how to install and configure Zend PHP, PHP-FPM, and Nginx for IBM i.

(Seiden Group) This article will help you with the easier-to-install IBM i ODBC driver for Db2 using YUM.

(MicroFocus) This slideshow summarizes a talk from last month’s Open Mainframe Summit about COBOL and modernization. Click through to learn about the history of COBOL.

(IntelliChief) Intelligent AP automation to radically improve the benefits and payback of automation. Watch this on-demand webinar to learn more about automation for accounts payable.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

November 17 – Greenfield, Wisconsin – The monthly dinner meeting of the Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMPCA) will feature Steve Bradshaw, who will present two sessions: “Things i love about 7.5” and “How healthy is your IBM i?”

November 23 – Online & In-Person Meeting – The TUG (Toronto User Group) meeting of the month will feature presentations on “BOB” and data integration.

March 14-16, 2023 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring technical conference in-person at Lake Lawn Resort in 2023.