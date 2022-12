IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 24, Number 49

Doug Bidwell

It is another one of those weeks when there are a slew of security vulnerabilities to attend to. Four that we know of, to be precise.

First, there is Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty is vulnerable to a denial of service due to Google protobuf-java (CVE-2022-3171, CVE-2022-3509), which you can read more about at this link. This vulnerability affects IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty versions 21.0.0.2 through 22.0.0.12.

Second, there is Security Bulletin: ISC BIND on IBM i is vulnerable to denial of service due to memory leaks and a flaw in resolver code (CVE-2022-2795, CVE-2022-38177, CVE-2022-38178), which you can find out more about here. The IBM i PTF numbers contain the fix for the vulnerabilities:

IBM i Release 5770-SS1 PTF Number 7.5 SI81706 7.4 SI81707 7.3 SI81708 7.2 SI81709

Third, there is Security Bulletin: Digital Certificate Manager for IBM i is vulnerable to cross-site scripting (CVE-2022-34358), which you can see more about here. The IBM i PTF numbers contain the fix for the vulnerability:

IBM i Release 5770-SS1 PTF Number 7.5 SI80415 7.4 SI80414 7.3 SI80413 7.2 SI80412

<pre class=”code”>

Additional URLs were identified that can be used for a cross-site scripting attack resulting in superseded PTFs. The IBM i superseding PTF numbers contain the fix for the vulnerability:

IBM i Release 5770-SS1 PTF Number 7.5 SI81854 7.4 SI81853 7.3 SI81852 7.2 SI81845

It is recommended that the heritage version of Digital Certificate Manager not be used. PTFs are available that disable the heritage version of Digital Certificate Manager. IBM i releases 7.5, 7.4, and 7.3 will be disabled. The IBM i PTF numbers to disable heritage version of Digital Certificate Manager:

IBM i Release 5770-DG1 PTF Number 7.5 SI81417 7.4 SI81418 7.3 SI81419

And fourth, there is Security Bulletin: ISC DHCP server for IBM i is vulnerable to a denial of service attack due to a memory leak and reference count overflow (CVE-2022-2928, CVE-2022-2929), which you can get more information about at this link here. The IBM i PTF numbers contain the fix for the vulnerabilities.

IBM i Release 5770-SS1 PTF Number 7.5 SI81438 7.4 SI81439 7.3 SI81440 7.2 SI81441

Now, here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

Latest Cumulative PTF Package

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Technology Refresh

DB2 for IBM i

PTF Groups 7.4:

Latest Cumulative PTF Package

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Technology Refresh

DB2 for IBM i

IBM Db2 Mirror for i

Temporary Storage PTFs

PTF Groups 7.3:

Latest Cumulative PTF Package

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Technology Refresh

PTF Groups 7.2:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

DBU: ProData – Home of DBU

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Nadda

Tips/Definitions: How long has it been since you did a SAVE 21?

The Guide at a glance: There are no new defectives this week (12/03/22). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.5 11/22/22 SI81328 SE78918 SI81867 (When available) 7.4 12/01/22 MF69286 MA49947 MF70500 (When available) 7.3 12/01/22 MF69085 MA49947 MF70499 (When available) 7.2 12/08/21 SI77634 SE73420 SI78039 (Read the link in the guide!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

