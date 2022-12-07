Four Hundred Monitor, December 7

Jenny Thomas

We are back from the Thanksgiving break, but not for long. Just because there are only a few weeks remaining on the calendar doesn’t mean there is any shortage of news and happenings in and around our IBM i ecosystem. We’ve got a few news bites for you, as well as some resources that might come in handy as we wind down 2022. We are looking to fill up our calendar in 2023, so please sure to pass any events our way. Four Hundred Monitor will wrap up for the year next week, but before we go, let’s take a look at the news of the week.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(CIO Dive) The hybrid cloud remains IBM’s plan “cloudify” and compete in the cloud market.

(techradar.pro) There’s no hiding from inflation. IBM is raising storage prices across the board.

(EE Times) IBM’s 433 Qubit quantum computer is here.

(electropages) The lawsuit against Micro Focus continues.

(Coin Desk) Blockchain was all the rage just a few years ago, but now some of those projects are winding down.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Manta Technologies) Manta’s year-end sale is happening now. All 125 courses – including the Competency Exams and Student Reference Guides – are 30 percent off. The sale ends January 31.

(Maxava) A blog on the importance of running on supported IBM hardware and operating systems.

(CTXiUG) The Central Texas IBM i User Group is looking for speakers for 2023. Meetings are scheduled in: January, March, May, July, September, and November. All meetings are online. If you are interested in presenting, contact Simon Hutchinson.

(iTech) Looking for a new podcast? The latest iPower Hour discusses what the end of support for IBM i 7.3 means.

(iChime) Take a listen to Charlie Guarino’s latest podcast discussion, “Software is Everyone’s Business,” with Alan Seiden.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

December 13 – Webinar – Learn how to save hundreds of hours per year by automating backup operations. We’ll demonstrate how to make backups hands-free by integrating virtual tape for backup and recovery of IBM Power Systems. This free 30-minute live online event includes a live technical demonstration of ViTL, a virtual tape and tape library solution created specifically for IBM i systems (including AIX and Linux) to streamline and strengthen your backup process.

December 14 – Webinar – Learn how to start transforming your code into totally freeform RPG during this free webinar: “Transform your way to Next Gen IBM i Apps in Phases – Start with your RPG!”

December 15 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Join the Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMPCA) for its monthly dinner meeting. The December speakers are Tim Rowe and Scott Forstie.

March 14-16, 2023 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring technical conference in-person at Lake Lawn Resort in 2023.

March 24-27, 2023 – Denver, Colorado – Save the date for COMMON’s POWERUP 2023, which will be held at Sheraton Denver Downtown.