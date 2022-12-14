Four Hundred Monitor, December 14

Jenny Thomas

This is it! The last Monitor of 2022. While we are grateful to have survived another year in the Jungle, the idea of a few weeks off is sounding pretty good about right now. We do have one more issue of The Four Hundred for you to look forward to coming up this Monday, but after that, we will be on recharge mode until 2023. Before we go, here’s one last look around our ecosystem, starting with an opportunity for you to influence the direction of our favorite IBM i. The whole team at IT Jungle wishes you a happy and healthy holiday season!

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(IT Jungle) Volunteer to become an IBM i influencer.

(Forbes) IBM is partnering with Japan on 2nm chip technology.

(CRN) A new acquisition could help IBM expand its reach into federal government clients.

(Seeking Alpha) While IBM’s stock continue to look good, challenges remain.

(CIO) The role of the CIO is expanding from running the business to transforming it.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(COMMON) Have some ideas for the IBM i? COMMON is looking for volunteers to join the COMMON Americas Advisory Council (CAAC).

(Janco Associates) A survey of 174 enterprises on the job descriptions used for recruiting, promotion, and compensation found that an accurate description is key to finding an ideal candidate.

(Rocket Software) The results of Rocket’s modernization survey give a look into the future of content management.

(CTXiUG) The Central Texas IBM i User Group is looking for speakers for 2023. Meetings are scheduled in: January, March, May, July, September, and November. All meetings are online. If you are interested in presenting, contact Simon Hutchinson.

(Manta Technologies) Manta’s year-end sale is happening now. All 125 courses – including the Competency Exams and Student Reference Guides – are 30 percent off. The sale ends January 31.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

December 13 – Webinar – Learn how to save hundreds of hours per year by automating backup operations. We’ll demonstrate how to make backups hands-free by integrating virtual tape for backup and recovery of IBM Power Systems. This free 30-minute live online event includes a live technical demonstration of ViTL, a virtual tape and tape library solution created specifically for IBM i systems (including AIX and Linux) to streamline and strengthen your backup process.

December 14 – Webinar – Learn how to start transforming your code into totally freeform RPG during this free webinar: “Transform your way to Next Gen IBM i Apps in Phases – Start with your RPG!”

December 15 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Join the Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMPCA) for its monthly dinner meeting. The December speakers are Tim Rowe and Scott Forstie.

January 17, 2023 – Online Meeting – Get an “Introduction to Quantum Computing” with Robert Loredo, IBM Quantum Ambassador worldwide lead, Qiskit Advocate, and Master Inventor, during the iChime January online meeting.

March 14-16, 2023 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring technical conference in-person at Lake Lawn Resort in 2023.

March 24-27, 2023 – Denver, Colorado – Save the date for COMMON’s POWERUP 2023, which will be held at Sheraton Denver Downtown.