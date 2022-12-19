OK, This Really Is The Last Of Power Systems Announcements For 2022

Timothy Prickett Morgan

We are winding down for 2022, and you are very likely doing the same. There are a few more things we need to go over to close out the year.

In announcement 122-127, from December 13, IBM has announced that its IBM i subscription offering, which is paired with the subscription-priced Power S1014 that was hinted at during the July announcements and fully fleshed out in September.

With the changes, IBM is delivering three year and five year terms for initial subscription contracts, complementing the one year and four year contracts that were initially available. These three-year and five-year contract terms were initially expected to be available in October. No matter what contract period customers choose, they have to pay for the full year in advance, which is something that customers apparently asked for. The three year term has a 15 percent premium per year over the four year and five year term.

The announcement letter shows all of the feeds and speeds for the configurations, and we are showing the three year term as an example:

Ethernet LAN Adapter indicator, 3-year term (#PW18)

2-Port 25/10Gb Ethernet Connectivity, 3-year term (#PW19)

2-Port USB Connectivity, 3-year term (#PW20)

SAS Tape/DVD Connectivity, 3-year term (#PW21)

Crypto Coprocessor Connectivity, 3-year term (#PW22)

32Gb 2-port Fibre Channel Connectivity, 3-year term (#PW23)

16Gb 4-port Fibre Channel Connectivity, 3-year term (#PW24)

Power Cord Indicator, 3-year term (#PW25)

Enterprise Larger TB SSD PCIe4 NVMe U.2 module for IBM i, 3-year term (#PW29)

Enterprise Mid TB SSD PCIe4 NVMe U.2 module for IBM i, 3-year term (#PW30)

Enterprise Small GB SSD PCIe4 NVMe U.2 module for IBM i, 3-year term (#PW31)

Backup RDX Media larger, 3-year term (#PW32)

Backup RDX Media Mid, 3-year term (#PW33)

Backup RDX Media Small, 3-year term (#PW34)

IBM i user entitlements (blocks of 5), 3-year term (#PW26)

IBM i user entitlements unlimited, 3-year term (#PW27)

IBM i processor entitlements, 3-year term (#PW28)

IBM i 7.3 Indicator (#EB73)

IBM i 7.4 Indicator (#EB74)

IBM i 7.5 Indicator (#EB75)

We were not processing back in September that IBM i 7.3 was going to be part of the offering, but it is along with IBM i 7.4 and IBM i 7.5. It is not clear to us if anything else has changed. What we can tell you is that the new term offerings will be available on December 23. So Merry Christmas on that. . . .

And Happy Holidays. We’re done.

