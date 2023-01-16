Tune In To The 2023 IBM i Marketplace Survey Webinar

Timothy Prickett Morgan

Last fall, many of you took part in the 9th annual IBM i Marketplace Survey that is done by Fortra, formerly known as HelpSystems. And on January 26, Fortra will host the webinar at 10 a.m. Eastern time that will unveil the results of the survey and present historical trends and analysis but a collection of experts.

You can sign up for the webinar at this link, which is free and which will last for an hour.

Among the many topics that will be covered are:

Power10 adoption and future plans

How organizations continue to support remote workforces

The trend toward higher adoption of Rational Developer for i

The shift from hybrid, to more cloud-based environments

Top concerns when planning IT environments with IBM i

As usual, Tom Huntington, executive vice president of technical solutions at Fortra, will be moderating the webinar as well as providing his own insights. Participants include: Brandon Pederson, worldwide IBM i product marketing manager; Dan Sundt, IBM i product manager; Alison Butterill, IBM i product manager; and yours truly, your faithful co-editor of The Four Hundred.

For those of you who took part in the survey – a magic number of 400 of you did last autumn – we give our thanks. This survey, which was conceived of by the late Dan Burger of IT Jungle and Tom Huntington of HelpSystems, was started nine years ago because we were all frustrated by the lack of insight about the IBM i base. The data that is gathered is invaluable, and long-time readers of The Four Hundred know full well that we use this information to build models that, we think, more accurately reflect what is going on in the base.

We appreciate you, and we look forward to you tuning in to the webinar.

