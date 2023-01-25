Four Hundred Monitor, January 25

Jenny Thomas

Have you noticed there is national day for just about everything? Just in the month of January, we have national chocolate-covered cherry day, national bean day, national houseplant appreciation day, and national dress up your pet day, to name just a few. As it turns out, we are now in the middle of a week that our industry should probably be celebrating a little bit louder. Data privacy week, which runs from January 22 through 28, was created by the National Cybersecurity Alliance to help spread awareness about online privacy, and educates citizens on how to manage personal information, and organizations understand why it is important to respect users’ data. We’ve got more detail for you in the Top Stories below, as well as lots of additions to the calendar for you to peruse.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(National Cybersecurity Alliance) A handy rundown of data privacy week history and events.

(CyberRes Community) California Consumer Privacy Act puts a spotlight on the importance of data minimization.

(IT Jungle) The Jungle’s own Alex Woodie has been working on a vision board for the IBM i by talking with community experts about what’s to come in 2023. Catch up on Part 1 and Part 2 of his series.

(FCW) Quantum computing. AI. Cybersecurity. ChatGPT Pro. The future may be here, but COBOL never left.

(CNBC) In honor of data privacy week, here’s a fun look at the 20 most common passwords leaked on the dark web.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Manta Technologies) It’s the final week of Manta’s year-end sale. All 125 courses – including the Competency Exams and Student Reference Guides – are 30 percent off. The sale ends January 31.

(Fortra) Listen in as IT Jungle’s Tim Prickett Morgan joins a panel of experts to dissect the results of Fortra’s 9th annual IBM i Marketplace Survey during a free, hour-long webinar this Thursday, January 26. The presentation begins at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

(IBM Champions) It’s time to meet the IBM Champion class of 2023, which boasts 839 IBM Champions from 60 countries around the world.

(Seiden Group) This blog offers tips on how to configure and use SSH on IBM i.

(Charles Guarino Blog) Charlie makes the case to advocate for your IT team and the work you do.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

January 26 – Franklin, Tennessee & Online – Get “Tricks with spool files using SQL” with Simon Hutchinson (RPGPGM.COM) at the January IBM Midrange User Group (IMUG) meeting. This is a free event open to non-members.

January 26 – Webinar – The results of Fortra’s 9th annual IBM i Marketplace Survey will be unveiled during this free, hour-long webinar. IT Jungle’s Tim Prickett Morgan will join a panel of experts, including Fortra, executive vice president of technical solutions Tom Huntington, worldwide IBM i product marketing manager Brandon Pederson, and IBM i product managers Dan Sundt and Alison Butterill. The presentation begins at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

January 26 – Webinar – Join ARCAD for part one of a three-part Roundtable Webinar Series, where ARCAD experts will demystify the move to Git and an automated process with options that work for everyone. During this first session, the discussion will focus on developer tools and ways to use Git including iProject, Merlin, VS Code, ARCAD’s Centralized option, and more.

January 31 – Webinar – Join this live webinar to learn where malware danger lies and how you can protect your systems. Power security expert Sandi Moore will discuss real-world examples of malware attacks on IBM i, and provide effective tactics for avoiding infections.

January 31 – Webinar – Discover how you can achieve faster processes, greater business agility, and improved data quality during Precisely’s webinar “The 6 Features You Need for Automation Success.”

February 1 – Webinar – Join iTech Solutions, a Service Express company, for a webinar with Steve Pitcher as he covers the Basics of Enterprise Identity Management. These sessions are designed for anyone starting out as an IBM i system admin, looking to refresh their knowledge, or looking to learn more.

February 9 – Webinar – Join ARCAD for part two of a three-part Roundtable Webinar Series, where ARCAD experts will demystify the move to Git and an automated process with options that work for everyone. During this second session, the discussion will focus on feature/release, branch management, and building the branches with tools like Bob and ARCAD.

February 15 – Webinar – Learn how to modernize IBM i data access without programming at this free webinar hosted by New Generation Software. See a demo and learn about low-cost licensing options, tech support, maintenance, and education.

February 23 – Webinar – Join ARCAD for the final session of a three-part Roundtable Webinar Series, where ARCAD experts will demystify the move to Git and an automated process with options that work for everyone. During this third session, the discussion will focus on pipeline tools like Jenkins and the new automation features of Git packages.

March 8 – Webinar – Join Rocket Software for a Women Leaders In Technology (WLIT) coffee talk for International Women’s Day. The team from reacHIRE will be discussing how they support women in building their leadership skills, relationships, and community so that their careers and lives thrive, which also enables organizations to build a strong and diverse leadership pipeline.

March 14-16 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring technical conference in-person at Lake Lawn Resort in 2023.

April 24-27 – Denver, Colorado – Save the date for COMMON’s POWERUp 2023, which will be held at Sheraton Denver Downtown.