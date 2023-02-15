Four Hundred Monitor, February 15

Jenny Thomas

It’s been a wild week around the world. While we can’t promise you the possibility of extraterrestrial activity – as was implied might be happening over the skies of the United States – we can promise the relevant news and resources of the week. Granted, not as exciting as little green men, but still of interest for our IBM i ecosystem. Our calendar is a one-stop shop of webinars and events from the industry. This week we have added a ton to our Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings, so be sure to take a look at all the great learning opportunities.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(Security Boulevard) A look at the rise of Reconnaissance-as-a-Service.

(IBM Newsroom) The cost of programs is the biggest hurdle for professional or technical skill programs, finds a recent survey.

(Forbes) IBM has one of the largest and most well-funded AI research programs in the world.

(CRN) IBM has announced a series of updates for its Power product suite and promised more regular investment in areas where partners participate.

(CIO) Times are changing, and there are 7 new rules of IT leadership for CIOs.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(System i Developer) Join Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, and Jon Paris for a free Summit Lunch & Learn Series focused on the latest IBM i development techniques and tools. Each Lunch and Learn day includes bite-sized technical tips from Susan, Jon, or Paul; a demo of an IBM i development tool; and a live Q&A. Check out the topics and register free for select sessions or the whole series. The series begins March 14 and runs through March 30.

(Cybra) This ebook offers “5 Things You Need to Know About eCommerce Labeling.”

(Illumio) The first episode of Illumio’s podcast, The Segment, features a discussion with Chase Cunningham, former Forrester analyst and “Dr. Zero Trust”, to discuss the evolution of the Zero Trust framework and what organizations get wrong when mapping out their Zero Trust strategies.

(Seiden Group) An article on the advantages to learning RPGLE.

(COMMON) COMMON is accepting applications for the 2023 Board Elections. Applications will be accepted through February 24.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

February 15 – Webinar – Learn how to modernize IBM i data access without programming at this free webinar hosted by New Generation Software. See a demo and learn about low-cost licensing options, tech support, maintenance, and education.

February 16 – Webinar – Join Liam Barry for a Visual Studio Code livestream and watch him demo the latest enhancements that make IBM i access and education more accessible.

February 21 – Online Meeting – Get “Tricks with Spool Files using SQL” with Simon Hutchinson (RPGPGM.COM) at the February meeting of the Southeast Michigan IBM i User Group (SEMIUG). This is a free event open to non-members.

February 21 – Irvine, California & Online – Charles Guarino explains the differences and similarities between two of IBM i’s most popular IDEs: RDi and VS Code. Register at oceanusergroup.org.

February 21 – Webinar – Learn how to choose the right encryption method to securely exchange files during this webinar from Fortra.

February 21 – Webinar – Join LaserVault to learn how to eliminate the delays and risks that come with using manual tape by using virtual tape instead. During the live event you’ll be able to download a tape vs. virtual tape comparison sheet and other educational materials.

February 22 – Webinar – Why API? If your company doesn’t have a clear answer to this question, your API journey will be difficult to get off the ground. Profound Logic will take you on a deep dive deeper into API during this webinar with IBM i and API expert Brian May.

February 23 – Online Meeting – “Look at your data from a different view-point” with Simon Hutchinson (RPGPGM.COM) at the February meeting of the West Michigan IBM i User Group (WMSUG). This is a free event open to non-members.

February 23 – Webinar – Join ARCAD for the final session of a three-part Roundtable Webinar Series, where ARCAD experts will demystify the move to Git and an automated process with options that work for everyone. During this third session, the discussion will focus on pipeline tools like Jenkins and the new automation features of Git packages.

February 28 – Webinar – With the cyber-attack threat landscape on the rise, many organizations are looking to protect their IBM i, but having HA/DR alone in place will leave you ill-equipped to cope with an attack on critical data. Join this webinar with Maxava’s Ash Giddings (Product Manager) and Martin Norman (Strategic Partner Development Manager) when they share how to develop a simple yet effective method of protecting critical IBM i data, mitigating malicious attacks by adding an additional layer using the Maxava Capture Point Restore solution.

March 8 – Webinar – Join Rocket Software for a Women Leaders In Technology (WLIT) coffee talk for International Women’s Day. The team from reacHIRE will be discussing how they support women in building their leadership skills, relationships, and community so that their careers and lives thrive, which also enables organizations to build a strong and diverse leadership pipeline.

March 10 – Online Meeting – Learn to “look at your data with a different view point” with Simon Hutchinson (RPGPGM.COM) at the March meeting of the AEANZK AIX/IBM i/Linux on Power, Singapore. This is a free event open to non-members.

March 14-16 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will be having its annual Spring technical conference in-person at Lake Lawn Resort in 2023.

March 14 – Webinar – IBM i Services for RPGers with Susan Gantner AND Build a Phenomenal Web App on IBM i in Under 10 Minutes – No Coding Required! with Rob Swanson are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 15 – Webinar – The Latest in RPG with Jon Paris AND XREF: Index and Search All Sources Everywhere (even outside the IBM i!) with Wim Jongman and Kirk Francis are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 16 – Webinar – Indexing Basics with Paul Tuohy AND High Performance, Resilient APIs for Your IBM i Using Kafka with Dan Magid are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 21 – Webinar – Processing JSON with SQL with Paul Tuohy AND Simplifying IBM i Application Management with X-Analysis with Ray Everhart are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 21 – Online Meeting – Two presentations by Patrick Behr “Why Procedures Are Better Than Subroutines” and “What the Heck is Binder Source and Why Do I Care?” at the March meeting of the Central Texas IBM i User Group (CTXiUG). This is a free event open to non-members.

March 22 – Webinar – DDS to DDL with Paul Tuohy AND What’s New in Open Source on IBM i in 2023 with Alan Seiden are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 23 – Webinar – Hidden Gems in RDi with Susan Gantner AND Professional Low-code and Embedded Analytics for IBM i Developers with Eugene King and Andrew Vaiciunas are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 28 – Webinar – RPG Arrays for Today: Part 1 with Jon Paris AND Four Technologies That You Will Need in the Future with Scott Klement and Donna Westmoreland are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 29 – Webinar – RPG Arrays for Today: Part 2 with Jon Paris AND Modernizing IBM i? Let’s Take Another Look at Data Access with Bill Langston are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 30 – Webinar – VS Code for RPGers with Susan Gantner AND VS Code and IBM i – Git Makes it Work with Andrew Clark and Jeff Tickner are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

April 12-13 – Online Event – Join more than 1,000 IBM i professionals from around the world at iAdmin. This two-day virtual conference will bring some of the most experienced individuals in the IBM i community straight to your computer screen to share what they know best.

April 24-27 – Denver, Colorado – Save the date for COMMON’s POWERUp 2023, which will be held at Sheraton Denver Downtown.