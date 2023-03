IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 25, Number 8

Doug Bidwell

We are playing catch up a bit here at the IBM i PTF Guide, and apologies for that but it goes that way sometime. There are a bunch of security vulnerabilities that you need to be aware of, including one that covers systems software not from IBM, as we usually track, but file transfer software from Forta (formerly known as HelpSystems). We are going to be keeping a closer eye on third party software security bulletins going forward.

So first, we have CVE-2023-0669, which explains that GoAnywhere MFT from Fortra (formerly HelpSystems) suffers from a pre-authentication command injection vulnerability in the License Response Servlet due to deserializing an arbitrary attacker-controlled object. This issue was patched in version 7.1.2. So get your upgrade going on.

Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM Navigator for i is vulnerable to log file access, obtaining file attributes, and SQL Injection attacks due to multiple vulnerabilities, which you can read about here. The patches by release for this software (IBM HTTP Server for i, 5770-DG1) are:

IBM i 7.5: SF99952 – 05

IBM i 7.4: SF99662 – 25

IBM i 7.3: SF99722 – 42

Third, we have Security Bulletin: IBM Db2 Web Query for i is vulnerable to arbitrary code execution due to Apache Commons Text [CVE-2022-42889], which you can see here.

Affected Product 5733WQX Version PTFs to Apply for Remediation Db2 Web Query for i 2.3.0 SI82437 SI82438 SI82440 SI82324 Db2 Web Query for i 2.4.0 SI82206 SI82208 SI82209 SI82146

Fourth, we have Security Bulletin: Vulnerability in IBM Java (CVE-2022-21628, CVE-2022-21626, CVE-2022-21624 and CVE-2022-21619) affects Power HMC, which is detailed here.

Product VRMF APAR Remediation/Fix Power HMC V9.2.950.0 SP3 ppc MB04377 MH01949 Power HMC V9.2.950.0 SP3 x86 MB04376 MH01948 Power HMC V10.1.1020.0 SP1 ppc MB04383 MF70699 Power HMC V10.1.1020.0 SP1 x86 MB04382 MF70398 Power HMC V10.2.1030.0 ppc MB04381 MF70632 Power HMC V10.2.1030.0 SP1 x86 MB04380 MF70631

And finally, fifth we have ADMIN4 Job Terminates Suddenly When A User Profile Without *ALLOBJ and *IOSYSCFG Authority Accesses the IBM Web Administration GUI, which you can look at here.

Issue is introduced after applying the following IBM i HTTP Group PTF levels:

IBM i 7.5: SF99952 level 5

IBM i 7.4: SF99662 level 25

IBM i 7.3: SF99722 level 42

Download and apply the following 5770SS1 PTF to prevent the ADMIN4 job from ending suddenly. The PTF can be applied immediate.

IBM i 7.5: SI82677

IBM i 7.4: SI82679

IBM i 7.3: SI82681

Now, here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

MGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.4:

MGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.3:

MGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.2:

MGTOOLS

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

PowerHA: How to Change the DataPort Internet Addresses for a Node in a CRG to be used in a Geographic Mirroring Environment, 685547

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

Nothing

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

Nothing here

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Nothing here as well

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

And nothing here, too

Tips/Definitions: How long has it been since you did a SAVE 21? Do I have to keep reminding you every week? Have you done it yet?

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (02/18/23). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.5 02/08/23 MF70682 MA50037 MF70684 (When available) MF70583 MF70581 MF70504 MF70402 7.4 02/08/23 MF70686 MA50037 MF70688 (When available) MF70573 MF70571 MF70506 MF70457 7.3 01/13/23 MH01946 MB04386 MH01947 (5733-910, When available) MH01945 7.2 12/08/21 SI77634 SE73420 SI78039 (Read the link in the guide!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

