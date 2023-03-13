Thoroughly Modern: What You Need to Know About IBM i Security

Fresche Solutions

On a weekly basis, the security experts at Fresche receive calls from IBM i organizations asking for help with ransomware and cyberattacks. These calls are from a broad range of organizations across the spectrum of industries and company sizes.

The IBM i platform has a very strong reputation of being secure, but it’s a dangerous misconception that it is secure out of the box. We can’t tell you how many times we’ve seen an enormous lack of security configuration on the system. It’s often due to a lack of security knowledge and skills on IBM i. But many people still think there’s just no need to secure the box, which is obviously wrong. While IBM i does have a great architecture and many excellent security features, without intentional, proper security configured and implemented on the system, all of the data and applications on it are left wide open and are vulnerable to security breaches.

Here is a good example that comes from late 2021: The Log4Shell vulnerability, also known as Log4j. It was a severity 10 critical security vulnerability. And if it was exploited, which was quite common, it allowed a hacker to remotely execute code on a system.

Not long after the Log4j vulnerability was revealed, we received a call asking for help to determine why there were so many continual failed sign-on attempt alerts coming in from a client’s system. This company did have TGDetect, our network monitoring and intrusion detection software, installed and implemented, so they could receive these alerts and then go on to analyze their IBM i network traffic to determine the source of the intrusion attempts. That led this company to isolate the workstation that had been exploited, and the IT staff to quickly patch the system before the company’s data was breached. It wasn’t other systems in the network that were alerting to this vulnerability being exploited, but it was on the IBM i. The workstation was a Windows laptop that had been affected, which they were able to get cleaned up.

But without those security measures in place and the quick response time they enabled, who knows how far the malware would have gotten on the IBM i and throughout the entire network and how much damage it could have caused before it was detected. Additionally, without proper monitoring and having an audit trail set up, there’s no data available to perform forensic analysis and identify the cause of attacks like this.

If you want to lock down your IBM i systems, the most important thing is to make a list of what is important and then start checking these things off one at a time. Locking down IT systems can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t need to be. The most important thing to realize is that any progress is good progress. And we can help you with a list of things to do, ranked by importance.

Network Monitoring

The top of the list is network monitoring for your IBM i. With network monitoring, you are able see who is accessing your system and find out what IP address is that access coming from? Where in the world is it coming from? Who is it? What are they doing? What protocol are they using? Is it coming through Telenet, FTP, ODBC? Or is it coming from a lower, port-level connection like SSH, which Log4Shell exploits quite well – and other malware does as well.

Programmatic attacking the IBM i platform is something that we see on a regular basis. Just a few days ago, there was another one, Telnet sign-on or invalid sign-on attempts every 30 seconds. It’s obviously some system attacking the IBM i. When you can see these things, you can really go after it and not be a sitting duck if the programmatic attack finds a weak profile to compromise. Having the weak profiles strengthened is a critical part of your security. On IBM i, privileged access management is huge.

If you are not aware of what your users are able to access or how much authority they have, then you really can’t control who is accessing any data on your system. We’ve run many, many security assessments where there are just hundreds of *ALLOBJ user profiles, which trumps everything on the system, so they can have the keys to the kingdom.

Monitoring those users – the configuration of the users, changes to the users – and ensuring that you’re implementing at least privileged model is really critical. Being able to monitor when those changes happen to profiles allows you to detect issues that might be happening from that angle as well.

Zero Trust Is Necessary

Implementing a zero-trust policy is a great security tactic and is absolutely necessary these days.

When you have your network perimeter enforced with your network firewall, that’s all fine and good. But how many times do you hear about ransomware coming into an organization? Around four out of ten ransomware attacks come through phishing emails. Another high number of them come from software vulnerabilities. A firewall doesn’t help against these attacks.

Sometimes people get in through very sophisticated targeted attacks, but if they can get past your network firewall, these are the things that are going to help protect your crown jewels. If you have your front door locked and someone breaks through that front door, then where are the valuables in your house? Are they laying out on your counter, or are they locked away in a safe?

Rattling Off Other Things On the Security Wish List

Here are some other important things to consider:

You want to have good object authority security implemented. You want to have solid permissions defined on your Integrated File Systems because it looks just like a Windows or Unix file structure once the ransomware gets in. A user has a map drive to an IBM i IFS share. So, that’s really important to take care of.

Auditing is huge, so that should anything bad happen, you have that trail so you can see when it happened, how it happened. You also then have the data to really effectively control it from happening in the future.

Security event notification is obviously a huge factor in increasing your response time to these events. If you have alerting in place, like the Log4Shell vulnerability incident, who knows how long it would take for that to be recognized if those alerts weren’t coming in.

Your network protection needs to be comprehensive – assume that hackers will gain entry into one layer or the other. Implementing security measures across network layers is critical in making sure all your data is locked down.

There are automated tools such as the TGSecurity suite to help you monitor security on your systems and protect your data:

TGSecure is a very comprehensive security enforcement tool that allows for network monitoring, handling user profiles effectively, securely and keeping them in compliance with your standards, as well as many other areas of the system, including implementing proper object authorities and IFS permissions.

TGDetect is real-time monitoring and alerting and integrates with any SIEM on the market.

TGAudit is a reporting engine that allows you to report on any area of security on the system. And it gives you high-level reports so you can see at a glance what is going on and be notified of what areas to pay attention to instead of just scouring through pages and pages and pages of data.

TGEncrypt allows you to encrypt sensitive data.

TGMFA allows you to quickly enable multi-factor authentication on different business applications.

With these tools in place, you should be able to proactively protect your systems from ransomware and malware. Here’s a quick demo to give you a glimpse into what’s possible on TGSecurity suite:

For anyone who is just getting started with security, Fresche can do a free security assessment on your system to understand the state of security on your IBM i server. If you are a little bit more advanced, download the free trial to all the tools within TGSecurity Suite for 30 days and run some reports on your system. These tools allow you to collect the least privilege model information for your system and generate report cards that give you a good idea of where you stand. If you have any questions or a specific project in mind, please email our IBM i security experts at info@freschesolutions.com.

This content is sponsored by Fresche Solutions.

RELATED STORIES

Thoroughly Modern: Flexible And Fractional Staffing Models That Deliver

Thoroughly Modern: How To Optimize IT In 2023

Thoroughly Modern: A Swiss Army Knife For IBM i Developers

Thoroughly Modern: Digital Solutions For IBM i And Beyond

Thoroughly Modern: Simplify IBM i Application Management and Extract Key Insights

Thoroughly Modern: Four Ways Staff Augmentation Is Helping IT Get Things Done

Thoroughly Modern: Bring Security, Speed, And Consistency To IT With Automation

Thoroughly Modern: Good Security Is Just As Important As Good Code

Thoroughly Modern: The Real Top 5 Challenges For IBM i Shops Today

Thoroughly Modern: Improving The Digital Experience With APIs

Thoroughly Modern: IBM i Security Is No Longer Set It And Forget It

Thoroughly Modern: Taking Charge of Your Hardware Refresh in 2022

Thoroughly Modern: Building Organizational Resilience in the Digital Age

Thoroughly Modern: Time To Develop Your IBM i HA/DR Plan For 2022

Thoroughly Modern: Infrastructure Challenges And Easing Into The Cloud

Thoroughly Modern: Talking IBM i System Management With Abacus

Fresche Buys Abacus To Integrate From IBM i To Cloud To Code

What IBM i Shops Want From Cloud, And How To Do It Right

A Chat With Steve Woodard, The New CEO At Fresche Solutions

Thoroughly Modern: Making The Case For Code And Database Transformation

Thoroughly Modern: Making Quick Wins Part Of Your Modernization Strategy

Thoroughly Modern: Augmenting Your Programming Today, Solving Staffing Issues Tomorrow

Thoroughly Modern: Clearing Up Some Cloud And IBM i Computing Myths

Thoroughly Modern: IBM i Web Development Trends To Watch In the Second Half

Thoroughly Modern: Innovative And Realistic Approaches To IBM i Modernization

Thoroughly Modern: Running CA 2E Applications? It’s Time To Modernize The UI

Thoroughly Modern: Understanding Your IBM i Web Application Needs With Application Discovery

Thoroughly Modern: What’s New With PHP On IBM i?

Thoroughly Modern: A Wealth Of Funding Options Makes It Easier To Take On Modernization

Thoroughly Modern: Speed Up Application Development With Automated Testing

Thoroughly Modern: The Smart Approach to Modernization – Know Before You Go!

Thoroughly Modern: Strategic Things to Consider With APIs and IBM i

Thoroughly Modern: Why You Need An IT Strategy And Roadmap

Thoroughly Modern: Top Five Reasons To Go Paperless With IBM i Forms

Thoroughly Modern: Quick Digital Transformation Wins With Web And Mobile IBM i Apps

Thoroughly Modern: Digital Modernization, But Not At Any Cost

Thoroughly Modern: Digital Transformation Is More Important Than Ever

Thoroughly Modern: Giving IBM i Developers A Helping Hand

Thoroughly Modern: Resizing Application Fields Presents Big Challenges

Thoroughly Modern: Taking The Pulse Of IBM i Developers

Thoroughly Modern: More Than Just A Pretty Face

Thoroughly Modern: Driving Your Synon Applications Forward

Thoroughly Modern: What To Pack For The Digital Transformation Journey

Talking Digital Transformation With The New And Prior CEO