Four Hundred Monitor, March 6

Jenny Thomas

March Madness is taking on a different meaning this year. Yes, it’s still the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament that fans look forward to every year, but March 2023 has also been a little crazy. Parts of Northern and Southern California have been covered in snow, burying roads and houses, disrupting power, and snapping branches off trees in areas that aren’t prepared for more than an occasional light dusting snow. The Federal government is attempting to stave off panic in the banking industry following the collapse of two banks. And let’s just not even think about world politics right now. But we can offer you some respite from the madness. Read on to get the latest news and happenings from our industry.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(The Economic Times) He hasn’t exactly fallen on hard times, but even IBM’s big boss has taken a pay cut.

(Wired) Just when we thought ransomware attacks couldn’t get any more sinister, the criminals find a way.

(CIO) Restructuring IT orgs and strategies for cloud formation is helping CIOs unleash talent and leave legacy processes behind.

(StockNews) IBM’s stock has a promising future, according to this analyst.

(CBS News) Ginni Rometty has stayed busy post IBM, and has recently written a book that gives us some insight into her time at Big Blue.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Incredible i Show Podcast) It’s time to catch up COMMON’s podcast hosted by Peg Tuttle.

(Janco Associates) A blog about the dramatic shift in IT pro hiring.

(Manta Technologies) The Manta Spring Sale is on! Save 20 percent off any Manta Combination Package, including the complete IBM i Training Library. Now through April 30.

(Seiden Group) The latest edition from Alan includes some handy IBM i tips.

(Profound Logic) Learn from API and IBM i expert Brian May on why APIs are critical for growth from this on-demand webinar.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

March 16 – Webinar – Indexing Basics with Paul Tuohy AND High Performance, Resilient APIs for Your IBM i Using Kafka with Dan Magid are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 21 – Webinar – Processing JSON with SQL with Paul Tuohy AND Simplifying IBM i Application Management with X-Analysis with Ray Everhart are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 21 – Online Meeting – Two presentations by Patrick Behr “Why Procedures Are Better Than Subroutines” and “What the Heck is Binder Source and Why Do I Care?” at the March meeting of the Central Texas IBM i User Group (CTXiUG). This is a free event open to non-members.

March 21 – Webinar – Join LaserVault to learn about improving backup and recovery operations for IBM Power Systems (IBM i, AIX and Linux). During this live event you’ll be able to download handouts, including how ChatGPT explains the benefits of using a VTL for backups. Save your spot now and you might win a pair of awesome earbuds when you attend.

March 22 – Webinar – Join Maxava’s product manager Ash Giddings and Torbjörn Appehl (Built on Power, Management Consultant) as they present the key findings from their recent whitepaper “Elevate Your IBM i Cloud Strategy.” In this webinar, they will explore the cloud options available today for IBM i workloads comparing their advantages and disadvantages along with the benefits and challenges of running IBM i workloads in the cloud, and how this compares to on-premise solutions.

March 22 – Webinar – DDS to DDL with Paul Tuohy AND What’s New in Open Source on IBM i in 2023 with Alan Seiden are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 23 – Webinar – Hidden Gems in RDi with Susan Gantner AND Professional Low-code and Embedded Analytics for IBM i Developers with Eugene King and Andrew Vaiciunas are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 28 – Webinar – RPG Arrays for Today: Part 1 with Jon Paris AND Four Technologies That You Will Need in the Future with Scott Klement and Donna Westmoreland are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 29 – Webinar – RPG Arrays for Today: Part 2 with Jon Paris AND Modernizing IBM i? Let’s Take Another Look at Data Access with Bill Langston are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 30 – Webinar – VS Code for RPGers with Susan Gantner AND VS Code and IBM i – Git Makes it Work with Andrew Clark and Jeff Tickner are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

April 12-13 – Online Event – Join more than 1,000 IBM i professionals from around the world at iAdmin. This two-day virtual conference will bring some of the most experienced individuals in the IBM i community straight to your computer screen to share what they know best.

April 24-27 – Denver, Colorado – COMMON’s POWERUp 2023 will feature 300 sessions covering over 20 areas of IT, a giant Expo where attendees can meet experts behind the solutions, and social events to meet renowned speakers and peers.