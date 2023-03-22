Four Hundred Monitor, March 22

Jenny Thomas

We’ve seen the layoffs of tech employees ramping up as of late. Amazon, Meta (nee Facebook), Twitter, Yahoo, Zoom, and the list goes on, have all announced significant personnel cuts in 2023. It’s a big turnaround from the midst of the pandemic, when tech companies were on a hiring spree to keep up with the surge to go online when everyone was stuck at home. The good news is IT pros with cybersecurity, cloud, and data analytics/machine learning skills have remained in high demand. We hope our efforts to keep you informed on these topics and learning opportunities have kept you in the “high demand” group, and we hope you’ll read on to learn more about what’s happening in and around the industry.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(InformationWeek) A look at tech company layoffs, which have been growing post-pandemic.

(CRN) How much do IBM’s execs make? Here’s a look at the highest paid executives of 2022.

(CIO) The cloud is a solution for many companies, but here are 10 pitfalls to avoid.

(Seeking Alpha) IBM is counting on AI and hybrid cloud to be big growth drivers.

(sdx Central) IBM’s Quantum System One is the first quantum computer in the world that is uniquely dedicated to health care research, and the first on-site IBM-managed quantum computer for the private sector in the United States.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(COMMON) COMMON is hosting a talent show at POWERUp 2023. Members are encouraged to audition by submitting a 60-second clip showcasing their talent, a headshot, and small bio for the judges. Judges will narrow down the group to 10 contestants who will perform LIVE at the opening reception during POWERUp 2023. Email auditions to CGT@common.org by March 31.

(Precisely) This blog offers tips for using the cloud to protect mission-critical workloads.

(Manta Technologies) The Manta Spring Sale is on! Save 20 percent off any Manta Combination Package, including the complete IBM i Training Library. Now through April 30.

(Connectria) Watch Dave Willis, Connectria, and Jeremy Shearer, AWS, discuss how to modernize JD Edwards workloads running on IBM Platform into AWS.

(Fortinet) This blog covers the HardBit 2.0 ransomware along with protection recommendations.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

March 22 – Webinar – Join Maxava’s product manager Ash Giddings and Torbjörn Appehl (Built on Power, Management Consultant) as they present the key findings from their recent whitepaper “Elevate Your IBM i Cloud Strategy.” In this webinar, they will explore the cloud options available today for IBM i workloads comparing their advantages and disadvantages along with the benefits and challenges of running IBM i workloads in the cloud, and how this compares to on-premise solutions.

March 22 – Webinar – DDS to DDL with Paul Tuohy AND What’s New in Open Source on IBM i in 2023 with Alan Seiden are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 23 – Webinar – Hidden Gems in RDi with Susan Gantner AND Professional Low-code and Embedded Analytics for IBM i Developers with Eugene King and Andrew Vaiciunas are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 28 – Webinar – Join leading IBM i security experts Carol Woodbury and Pauline Ayala for a 45-minute live session on “Encryption: The Last Line of Defense for Your IBM i Data” as they explore how these attacks occur and the immediate need to encrypt your organization’s vital data.

March 28 – Webinar – RPG Arrays for Today: Part 1 with Jon Paris AND Four Technologies That You Will Need in the Future with Scott Klement and Donna Westmoreland are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 29 – Webinar – RPG Arrays for Today: Part 2 with Jon Paris AND Modernizing IBM i? Let’s Take Another Look at Data Access with Bill Langston are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

March 30 – Webinar – VS Code for RPGers with Susan Gantner AND VS Code and IBM i – Git Makes it Work with Andrew Clark and Jeff Tickner are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

April 12-13 – Online Event – Join more than 1,000 IBM i professionals from around the world at iAdmin. This two-day virtual conference will bring some of the most experienced individuals in the IBM i community straight to your computer screen to share what they know best.

April 24-27 – Denver, Colorado – COMMON’s POWERUp 2023 will feature 300 sessions covering over 20 areas of IT, a giant Expo where attendees can meet experts behind the solutions, and social events to meet renowned speakers and peers.

May 8-10 – Westborough, Massachusetts – NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i. Don’t miss this annual opportunity to learn and network.