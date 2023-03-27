IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 25, Number 13
March 27, 2023 Doug Bidwell
This week, the IBM i community has to take a look at two new security vulnerabilities. There are PTF updates for IBM Navigator for it that you need to look at. The updated details for the PTFs for Navigator for i are in the link in the ACS_NAV worksheet. And there is also a defective PTF you probably need to take a look at, too.
Now, on to the security vulnerabilities.
First, there is Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server is vulnerable to cross-site scripting in the Admin Console (CVE-2023-26283), which you can find out more about here. For V9.0.0.0 through 9.0.5.14: Upgrade to minimal fix pack levels as required by interim fix and then apply Interim Fix PH52925 or apply Fix Pack 9.0.5.15 or later (targeted availability 2Q2023).
Second, there is Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server is vulnerable to cross-site scripting in the Admin Console (CVE-2023-26283 CVSS 5.4), which you can see here.
And finally, there is a defective PTF that can impact heavy users of Save While Active (SWA). You can find out more about this defective PTF at this link.
The following defective PTFs are involved:
- IBM i 7.3: MF70440 (or supersedes MF70600 or MF70677)
- IBM i 7.4: MF70546 (or supersede MF70674)
- IBM i 7.5: MF70552 (or supersede MF70675)
Fixing, Delayed Apply, PTFs:
- IBM i 7.3: MF70736
- IBM i 7.4: MF70758
- IBM i 7.5: MF70757
Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:
PTF Groups 7.5:
- HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)
- Security
- IBM HTTP Server for i
- SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.5
- MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS
PTF Groups 7.4:
- HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)
- Security
- IBM HTTP Server for i
- SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.4
- MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS
PTF Groups 7.3:
- HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)
- Security
- IBM HTTP Server for i
- MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS
PTF Groups 7.2:
- HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)
- MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:
- Nothing
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:
- Nadda
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:
- Zilch
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:
- Nothing here, either
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- THIS SPACE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK – AGAIN
Tips/Definitions: Here is a cool little thing discovered and shared by our friend and reader, Joe Koontz. With ACS, the “active field” can be highlighted. To set this effect, do the following:
On the ACS screen –
Do this click sequence – Edit > Preferences > Appearance > Color > Other > Active field.
Click Yes to Highlight active field.
Toggle the dropdown for Background color. (Defaults to Yellow.)
The active field is whatever field your cursor is on, and now its colorful! Thank you, Joe.
The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (03/25/23). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:
Defective PTF rundown (The last defective for each release): Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.5 02/24/23 MF70684 MA50069 MF70751 (When available) 7.4 02/24/23 MF70688 MA50069 MF70747 (When available) 7.3 02/22/23 MF70677 MA50059 MF70736 (When available) MF70600 MF70440 7.2 12/08/21 SI77634 SE73420 SI78039 (Read the link in the guide!)
Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.
Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:
March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13
March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12
March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11
March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10
February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9
February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8
February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7
February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6
January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5
January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4
January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3
January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2
January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1
December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50
December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49
November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48
November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47
November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46
November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45
October 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 44
October 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 43
October 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 42
October 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 41
October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40
September 24, 2022: Volume 24, Number 39
September 17, 2022: Volume 24, Number 38
September 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 37
September 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 36
August 27, 2022: Volume 24, Number 35
August 20, 2022: Volume 24, Number 34
August 13, 2022: Volume 24, Number 33
August 6, 2022: Volume 24, Number 32
July 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 31
July 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 30
July 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 29
July 9, 2022: Volume 24, Number 28
June 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 26
June 18, 2022: Volume 24, Number 25
June 11, 2022: Volume 24, Number 24
June 4, 2022: Volume 24, Number 23
May 28, 2022: Volume 24, Number 22
May 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 21
May 14, 2022: Volume 24, Number 20
May 7, 2022: Volume 24, Number 19
April 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 18
April 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 17
April 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 16
April 2, 2022: Volume 24, Number 14
March 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 13
March 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 12
March 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 11
March 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 10
February 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 9
February 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 8
February 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 7
February 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 6
January 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 5
January 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 4
January 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 3
January 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 2
January 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 1
December 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 48
November 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 47
November 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 46
November 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 45
October 30, 2021: Volume 23, Number 44
October 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 43
October 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 42
October 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 41
October 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 40
September 25, 2021: Volume 23, Number 39
September 18, 2021: Volume 23, Number 38
September 11, 2021: Volume 23, Number 37
September 4, 2021: Volume 23, Number 36
August 28, 2021: Volume 23, Number 35
August 21, 2021: Volume 23, Number 34
August 14, 2021: Volume 23, Number 33
August 7, 2021: Volume 23, Number 32
July 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 31
July 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 30
July 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 29
July 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 28
July 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 27
June 26, 2021: Volume 23, Number 26
June 19, 2021: Volume 23, Number 25
June 12, 2021: Volume 23, Number 24
June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 23
June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 22
May 22, 2021: Volume 23, Number 21
May 15, 2021: Volume 23, Number 20
May 8, 2021: Volume 23, Number 19
May 1, 2021: Volume 23, Number 18
April 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 17
April 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 16
April 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 15
April 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 14
March 27, 2021: Volume 23, Number 13
March 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 12
March 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 11
Hi Doug,
This may of interest.
Yesterday I downloaded the latest IBM i 7.4 PTF Group SF99662 level 26, and installed on one of our test LPARs. During the load, to my surprise I saw the display ‘Confirm IPL to Complete PTF Install’. So it turns out this PTF Group contains MF99308. Yep, requisite PTF for Tech Refresh 8.
I haven’t seen anything yet from IBM about TR8. Mind you with TR7 going GA in early October last year that is nearly 6 months ago.
Anyway, the point is that to install SF99662 it requires an IPL to perm apply MF99308, then complete the load of SF996562 and IPL again to complete the PTFs install.
Cheers,
Jozsef