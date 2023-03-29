Four Hundred Monitor, March 29

Jenny Thomas

As we inch (or depending where you live “float” due to some of the rains happening around the U.S.) toward April, the world remains cautious when it comes to just about everything. But it’s not easy to slow down technology, and probably not smart when it comes to happening in the world, and we do see IBM making some major moves in the chip industry in our Top Stories below. So thrown caution to the wind and don’t hesitate to catch up on the news around the industry, which we’ve cumulated for you below.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(CIO Magazine) What’s hot and what’s not in IT.

(TechSpot) IBM looks to use quantum computing to “uncover new scientific advancements in biomedical research.”

(Japan Today) IBM’s former CEO gives her perspective on the state of the industry.

(Reuters) The U.S. and Canada are making plan to work together to create new “chip corridor.”

(The Motley Fool) IBM stock sees a rally after recent announcement.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(COMMON) This is the final week to audition for COMMON’s talent show at POWERUp 2023. Members are encouraged to audition by submitting a 60-second clip showcasing their talent, a headshot, and small bio for the judges. Judges will narrow down the group to 10 contestants who will perform LIVE at the opening reception during POWERUp 2023. Email auditions to CGT@common.org by March 31.

(Profound Logic) Profound’s Brian May is running a poll to find out if and how IBM i shops plan to employ AI.

(Manta Technologies) The Manta Spring Sale is on! Save 20 percent off any Manta Combination Package, including the complete IBM i Training Library. Now through April 30.

(Real Python) A tutorial for VS Code.

(COMMON Europe) All videos for the 60th anniversary at COMMON Europe Congress 2022 are available on its YouTube channel.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

March 30 – Webinar – VS Code for RPGers with Susan Gantner AND VS Code and IBM i – Git Makes it Work with Andrew Clark and Jeff Tickner are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

April 12-13 – Online Event – Join more than 1,000 IBM i professionals from around the world at iAdmin. This two-day virtual conference will bring some of the most experienced individuals in the IBM i community straight to your computer screen to share what they know best.

April 13 – Webinar – Learn how to orchestrate all your deployments, multi-platform and multi-cloud, using DROPS during this free webinar on “Synchronous IBM i and non-IBM i Deployments” from ARCAD Software.

April 24-27 – Denver, Colorado – COMMON’s POWERUp 2023 will feature 300 sessions covering over 20 areas of IT, a giant Expo where attendees can meet experts behind the solutions, and social events to meet renowned speakers and peers.

May 8-10 – Westborough, Massachusetts – NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i. Don’t miss this annual opportunity to learn and network.

July 27-29 – Tustin, California – Join OCEAN for TechCon23, featuring keynote speaker IBM i chief architect Steve Will, plus a CIO summit, expert panel discussion, and outstanding tech and prof dev sessions.