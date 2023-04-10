Technology Refreshes, And Maybe Some Hardware Tweaks, Coming This Week

Timothy Prickett Morgan

We have heard through the rumor mill for weeks that we should expect Technology Refreshes for the current releases of IBM i sometime this week, and Tuesday being a traditional announcement day for Big Blue, it is reasonable to assume that this will happen on April 11. With history as a guide, it is reasonable to also assume that there will be some kind of tweaks to the Power Systems hardware and to parts of the software stack that IBM has on this machines, including but not limited to, IBM i.

This being the belly of the Power10 hardware cycle, we absolutely do not think that there will be any substantial new hardware announced this week, and frankly we are not expecting much in this area any time at all this year unless something drastic changes in the IT market and IBM has to address a need for its customers. That said, there is always a change to make refinements, and we could see some with the Power Systems hardware as well as the Power Virtual Server capacity on the IBM Cloud.

Whatever is going on, rest assured that we will get our hands on the documents and presentations and dig in, starting with the Wednesday edition of The Four Hundred. And then we will drill down into new features and functions in follow-on stories in the coming days and weeks. Stay tuned.

