Four Hundred Monitor, April 19

Jenny Thomas

Almost everyone is worried about their pocketbooks these days. The flow of pandemic money has run dry, and individuals and businesses are navigating the way forward after some unprecedented circumstances. The first quarter ended for IBM on March 31, and there are lots of guesses floating around about the impending earnings report. We won’t know until we see the numbers, and it’s important to look as it will tell us a lot about what’s going on at Big Blue and the industry at large. Of course, you can count on the team here to crunch the details in the weeks to come, but until then, take a look at some of the financial health chatter we rounded up in our Top Stories this week.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(CRN) IBM’s first fiscal quarter ended March 31 and this article previews what we might expect.

(Barron’s) Recent surveys show that IT spending is slowing down.

(Investopedia) Could the cloud rain on IBM’s Q1 fiscal report?

(The Motley Fool) Three things to know about IBM stock.

(Business Insider) The layoffs continue in the tech sector, and IBM is no exception.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(The Incredible i Show) The latest episode of this podcast introduces us to the COMMON Board of Directors Candidates.

(Rocket Software) Five tips for your EDI implementation journey.

(Midland Information Systems) Download this report to learn about the total economic impact of the IBM FlashSystem.

(RPGPGM.COM) How to install the ACS 1.1.9.2 update.

(Manta Technologies) Final weeks of the Manta Spring Sale! Save 20 percent off any Manta Combination Package, including the complete IBM i Training Library. Now through April 30.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

April 19 – Online Event – Toronto User Group (TUG) will be hosting Simon Hutchinson, author of RPGPGM.COM, for their April meeting. Simon will be presenting about Temporal tables. Meeting is free and starts at 7 p.m. EST. You do need to register here.

April 20 – Webinar – IBM Champion Alan Seiden chats with IT Executive Ron Anderson during this free lunchtime webinar. Learn how another successful company is innovating and thriving with IBM i. Both soft skills and modern programming techniques were needed to deliver a new WMS in record time! Details at oceanusergroup.org.

April 24-27 – Denver, Colorado – COMMON’s POWERUp 2023 will feature 300 sessions covering over 20 areas of IT, a giant Expo where attendees can meet experts behind the solutions, and social events to meet renowned speakers and peers.

April 29 – Costa Mesa, California – IBM Champion and IBM i SQL expert Birgitta Hauser will be presenting a workshop on the powerful features of SQL that you should be using now, including SQL and the IFS, SQL Services, SQL’s new Boolean Data Type, and more. Details at oceanusergroup.org.

May 8-10 – Westborough, Massachusetts – NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i. Don’t miss this annual opportunity to learn and network.

July 27-29 – Tustin, California – Join OCEAN for TechCon23, featuring keynote speaker IBM i chief architect Steve Will, plus a CIO summit, expert panel discussion, and outstanding tech and prof dev sessions.