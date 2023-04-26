Four Hundred Monitor, April 26

Jenny Thomas

This has been an exciting week for the IBM i ecosystem. The world’s largest IBM i conference POWERUp 2023 is wrapping up soon, and our team came back with lots of news that you will be reading in The Four Hundred in the coming weeks. If you were (or are) in Denver, you might have seen editors Tim Prickett Morgan and Alex Woodie hopping into sessions or roaming the expo floor. So while they finish up in Colorado and start working up the latest news, read on for the latest news from in and around the industry. More to come from COMMON in the coming weeks!

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(IBM Power Community) This blog looks to the future of the IBM i.

(Chambers Talks) IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna is featured on this podcast and offers advice for navigating current disruptions, and the remarkable potential of new technologies.

(Maxava) This on-demand webinar features Tonny Bastiaans, worldwide offering manager for IBM’s Power Virtual Server, discussing how to use the public cloud for IBM i disaster recovery.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

April 29 – Costa Mesa, California – IBM Champion and IBM i SQL expert Birgitta Hauser will be presenting a workshop on the powerful features of SQL that you should be using now, including SQL and the IFS, SQL Services, SQL’s new Boolean Data Type, and more. Details at oceanusergroup.org.

May 8-10 – Westborough, Massachusetts – NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i. Don’t miss this annual opportunity to learn and network.

May 23 – Webinar – Join NGS for a free webinar, “Data Visualization and Analytics with NGS-IQ and Microsoft Power BI,” to see how NGS-IQ supports Power BI users while letting you control and secure data delivery.

July 27-29 – Tustin, California – Join OCEAN for TechCon23, featuring keynote speaker IBM i chief architect Steve Will, plus a CIO summit, expert panel discussion, and outstanding tech and prof dev sessions.