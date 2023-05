IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 25, Number 18

Doug Bidwell

A new week, a new security vulnerability in the IBM i platform. This time around, we have Security Bulletin: Vulnerability in libtasn1 (CVE-2021-46848) affects Power HMC, which you can read more about at this link. The Affected products and versions are: HMC V10.1.1010.0, HMC V10.2.1030.0, and HMC V9.2.950.0. The remediation/fixes for the vulnerability are:

Product VRMF APAR Remediation/Fix Power HMC V9.2.950.0 SP3 ppc MB04397 MH01954 Power HMC V9.2.950.0 SP3 x86 MB04396 MH01953 Power HMC V10.1.1020.0 SP1 ppc MB04388 MF70701 Power HMC V10.1.1020.0 SP1 x86 MB04387 MF70700 Power HMC V10.2.1030.0 ppc MB04401 MF70890 Power HMC V10.2.1030.0 SP1 x86 MB04400 MF70889

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.2.0/v9.3.0

Rational Developer for i

PTF Groups 7.4:

MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0/v9.2.0/v9.3.0

SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.4

Rational Developer for i

PTF Groups 7.3:

MQ for IBM i – v7.1.0/v8.0.0/V9.0.0/V9.1/V9.2

Rational Developer for i

Tip O’ The Week: The “Help” About, Check for Updates only checks the first three digits. If you are on ACS 1.1.9.1, checking for updates will not tell you about 1.1.9.2 . . . .

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Content Manager: IBM Content Manager OnDemand for i V7.3 Read This First document, 616869

Content Manager: IBM Content Manager OnDemand for i V7.4 Read This First document, 885943

Content Manager: IBM Content Manager OnDemand for i V7.5 Read This First document, 6555384

JAVA: Download, Installation, and Usage of Java 17 on the IBM i OS, 6982549

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

Nein

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

Nuthin’

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Nothing here, either

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

Nothing here as well

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (04/29/23). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.5 02/24/23 MF70751 MA50112 MF70868 (When available) 7.4 02/24/23 MF70747 MA50112 MF70861 (When available) 7.3 02/22/23 MF70677 MA50059 MF70736 (When available) MF70600 MF70440

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6

January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5

January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4

January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3

January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2

January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1

December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50

December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49

November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48

November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47

November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46

November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45

October 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 44

October 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 43

October 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 42

October 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 41

October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40

September 24, 2022: Volume 24, Number 39

September 17, 2022: Volume 24, Number 38

September 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 37

September 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 36

August 27, 2022: Volume 24, Number 35

August 20, 2022: Volume 24, Number 34

August 13, 2022: Volume 24, Number 33

August 6, 2022: Volume 24, Number 32

July 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 31

July 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 30

July 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 29

July 9, 2022: Volume 24, Number 28

June 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 26

June 18, 2022: Volume 24, Number 25

June 11, 2022: Volume 24, Number 24

June 4, 2022: Volume 24, Number 23

May 28, 2022: Volume 24, Number 22

May 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 21

May 14, 2022: Volume 24, Number 20

May 7, 2022: Volume 24, Number 19

April 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 18

April 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 17

April 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 16

April 2, 2022: Volume 24, Number 14

March 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 13

March 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 12

March 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 11

March 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 10

February 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 9

February 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 8

February 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 7

February 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 6

January 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 5

January 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 4

January 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 3

January 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 2

January 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 1

December 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 48

November 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 47

November 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 46

November 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 45

October 30, 2021: Volume 23, Number 44

October 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 43

October 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 42

October 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 41

October 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 40

September 25, 2021: Volume 23, Number 39

September 18, 2021: Volume 23, Number 38

September 11, 2021: Volume 23, Number 37

September 4, 2021: Volume 23, Number 36

August 28, 2021: Volume 23, Number 35

August 21, 2021: Volume 23, Number 34

August 14, 2021: Volume 23, Number 33

August 7, 2021: Volume 23, Number 32

July 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 31

July 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 30

July 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 29

July 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 28

July 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 27

June 26, 2021: Volume 23, Number 26

June 19, 2021: Volume 23, Number 25

June 12, 2021: Volume 23, Number 24

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 23

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 22

May 22, 2021: Volume 23, Number 21

May 15, 2021: Volume 23, Number 20

May 8, 2021: Volume 23, Number 19

May 1, 2021: Volume 23, Number 18