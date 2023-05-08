Virtual Student Meet And Greets Are Building Momentum – And Futures

Laura Ubelhor

As an active member of the COMMON Education Foundation board, education advocate, and active community volunteer, I am often in conversation with organizations seeking to connect with student resources, schools that provide IBM i curriculum, and the IBM i community. These conversations inspired me to organize an informal virtual student meet and greet earlier this year, and to then do a more formal one in the wake of the POWERUp23 conference.

The initial event turned out great and has inspired me further. Many connections were made. The students who are ready to become the next generation on IBM i are very impressive. There are a lot of students currently enrolled in college and various states of readiness to begin an IT career on IBM i. The purpose of this article is to raise awareness. We all know there are many long-time IBM i professionals nearing retirement age, which makes it imperative to find the the next generation.

Our first meet and greet event was an informal effort with great results. I’m certain as a result several organizations found their answer to filling positions and we are pleased that students have landed a job. We had 29 students participate in the event from MCC (Muskegon Community College), Gateway Technical College, Pennsylvania School of Technology, and one student from the University of California. The event was held on January 25, and we still have many ongoing conversations between students and IBM i community organizations looking for resources.

The event was modeled after a similar event that we have held at Michigan IBM i Technical Conference (MITEC). We have had great success in Michigan helping IBM i community members and students connect. One such student landed a job at a Michigan organization, and in turn participated in our recent event in search of another student resource to add to their IT team. In fact, several companies participating were looking for more than one student resource, while others were looking to bring in student resources to learn the organization and grow into a role to replace employees with plans to retire. Our event began with an introduction to the students participating, followed by discussion on transition from student to on-the-job IT resource. We also introduced students to community organizations, and ended with open discussion. We included a virtual option, which worked out great as it offered many students and organizations the ability to participate without a commute.

If you are interested in finding the next generation on IBM i, don’t miss our next student meet and greet to be held on Tuesday, May 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Eastern. To register, please send an email to info@consultechservicesinc.com or call 248-628-6800. You must RSVP in advance to receive a link to join the meeting.

Who should attend:

STUDENTS wanting to connect with IBM i community organizations for potential internships and job opportunities.

EDUCATORS wanting to connect with IBM i community organizations to make them aware of IBM i curriculum, and to connect for potential internships and job opportunities for students.

IBM i COMMUNITY MEMBERS wanting to connect with schools, educators, and students in search of the next generation of resource on IBM i. Also, previous students who are now community members and are willing to share their experience transitioning from school to on the job.

Following are pictures and a brief bio of some of the students that are currently studying IBM i curriculum and looking to become the next generation of resource on IBM i.

Jacob Anderson

My name is Jacob Anderson, and I am a recent graduate of Muskegon Community College, earning an associate degree in software development. I have experience with IBM i, RPG, SQL, HTML/CSS, and JAVA.

I am currently looking for a position where I can utilize my degree in software development. Ideally, this position would open up opportunities to work with and learn the ERP system. I would also like the opportunity to learn about APIs and the EDI.

I enjoy going for bike rides, chatting with friends, and great films. I was awarded the Futures for Frontliners grant for being a front-line worker during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. I live with my wife in Fruitport, Michigan.

I would love to chat with you about how my skills can benefit your organization. Please feel free to reach out to schedule a meeting with me.

Teidda Anderson

My name is Teidda Anderson, and I am a student at Muskegon Community College, an IBM academic initiative school. I am enrolled in the second and final class for the IBM i Operating System. I have become a proficient user of the operating system and DDS. I have created logical and physical files and I understand how to query them. I have an introductory knowledge of SQL and recognize its core principles. I have created a movie rental database, assigned it a primary key and queried it using the IBM i.

I am looking for a position where I can gain knowledge as to how business data is structured and learn core terminology. I would like to use my knowledge of data to suit the needs of the company. Ideally, this position would open opportunities for a permanent role upon completion of RPG and Advanced RPG, which will be in May of 2024. I enjoy yoga, reading, and puzzles. I am a registered nurse and hold a master’s degree in social work. I live with my husband in Fruitport, Michigan.

Justin Becker

My name is Justin Becker, and I’m a first-year programming student at Muskegon Community College pursuing my associate’s degree in software development.

I’m not currently looking to relocate, though once I’ve completed my degree, I may be willing to do so. In my opinion, one of the major draws of the IT field is the potential to work remotely.

I’m interested in career opportunities which would allow me to exercise my creativity and problem-solving skills while continually growing my technical knowledge and skillset. Positions which offer additional education and certification are of particular interest to me.

I’m a multi-instrumentalist studio musician, a tech enthusiast, and a philosophy nerd. I live in Twin Lake, Michigan, with my wife, two dogs, and two cats.

Steph Beneschan

Hello, my name is Steph Beneschan (they/them), and I recently graduated from the University of California in Irvine, having earned a bachelor’s degree in informatics (with a specialty in human-computer interaction). I am now searching for a full-time job in programming (preferably front-end) or UI/UX design. In addition to working with software interfaces, I also enjoy cooking and baking.

Santos Boudreaux Jr.

I’m a laid back happy and outgoing individual. I love to learn new things and don’t mind a challenge. On my free time, you’ll usually catch me spending time with my family.

I’m currently going to school at Gateway Technical College, where I’m majoring as a IT software developer. I’m working toward a challenging career in which I can advance on a career level and as a person, while meeting new people within a laid-back environment. I wouldn’t want to relocate at the moment, but wouldn’t be against discussing it in the future.

Jacob Compton

My name is Jacob Compton. I usually go by Jake. I am a senior studying software development and information management at Pennsylvania College of Technology. I will graduate with my second bachelor’s degree in December 2023. My first bachelor’s degree was in criminal justice. I am interested in working as a database administrator or a programmer.

I have experience with several programming languages including Java, Python, C#, SQL, PL/SQL, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. I have taken several relational database courses and am currently taking a course covering NoSQL databases. I would prefer to work remotely rather than relocate.

I’ve been on the dean’s list every semester. In my free time, I enjoy reading science fiction and fantasy books. In the warmer months, I like to play basketball and go to the park with my German Shepherd. I enjoy playing video games.

Steven Conyers

Hello, my name is Steven Conyers, and I currently work as an on-site IT support.

I am currently in my final semester at Muskegon Community College (MCC), where I am pursuing my associate’s in software development. During my time at MCC, I’ve learned HTML/CSS, Java, IBM I, RPG, and other languages.

Currently seeking a programming position with focus in RPG IV on IBM i, but am open to other programming opportunities remotely with a company where I can learn and grow not just within the company, but also as a person. In my free time I like to play video games, read, cook, and dive into anything related to ancient Egypt and pre-dynastic time.

I love to meet new people and am thrilled to meet and to get to know you all!

Mohammad Doustar

My name is Mohammad Doustar, I am an IT software developer student (associate degree) at Gateway Technical college, Racine, Wisconsin. I will graduate in May 2023. I work part time for Gateway Technical college (iMET) as a Virtual game designer and augmented reality programmer with C#.

I would like to expand my knowledge and experience through meeting other engineers and programmers based on my study field. I have extensive experience on frameworks, designing front end and back-end servers plus many UIs and APIs.

Victor Hernandez

Hello, my name is Victor Hernandez, and I am a second semester student at Gateway Technical College.

I am interested in this field because I enjoy the problem-solving aspect of programing and I feel that this career path will give me access to many opportunities to find a fulfilling career which allows me to support myself financially.

I enjoy hobbies such as playing Jazz on my saxophone and painting scale replicas.

Erik Hudson

Originally from Wilmington, North Carolina, Erik spent nearly a decade traveling the globe as an F-16 Avionics Specialist for the United States Air Force. After being medically discharged, he settled in Michigan and enrolled at Muskegon Community College. He is currently pursuing his associate’s in software development, with a focus on the IBM i platform, and an expected graduation of May 2023. After graduation, he looks forward to establishing himself as a versatile asset in the IBM i community.

Miguel Ibarra

Miguel Ibarra is a student at Gateway Technical College pursuing a software development degree. He plans on attending a four year to obtain a computer science degree. Miguel will be looking for a position in a company with room for learning, skill development, growth opportunities, and good company culture. He is open to the idea of relocation. Miguel enjoys traveling, cycling, and almost anything to do with nature in his free time.

Levi Johnston

My name is Levi Johnston. I am finishing up my final semester at Muskegon Community College. I will graduate in May with an associate’s degree in software development. The particular focus of my studies is RPG IV on the IBM i. Upon graduation, I will be looking for a career that will allow me to work remotely. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and daughter.

Christopher Kriticos

My name is Christopher Kriticos. I’m attending Gateway Technical college and am working toward completing the IT software developer, associate degree program. I’m at the beginning of my second semester, learning the IBM i operating system and enjoying the journey.

My background was in commercial real estate, focusing on bar and restaurants sales in Chicago. I’m currently working closer to home, with Kenosha County facilities. I’m interested in working in the IT field ASAP.

My fiancé and I just had our first child, and my main goal is to be a better provider for my family.

Fun facts about me. I completed the improv program at Second City in Chicago, and I hold a facility operating engineer third class license for low pressure boiler operators.

Andrew Langlois

My name is Andrew Langlois and I am pursuing a degree in software development. I am currently enrolled at Muskegon Community College, and have experience with SQL, HTML/CSS, and Python.

I am particularly interested in the fields of artificial intelligence and deep learning. Artificial intelligence is becoming a staple of the future, and I hope to take part in their development and continued growth.

While I am still only in my freshman year, I am always open to new opportunities, experiences, and possibilities for growth. I am a believer in continuous learning, and I always believe there is room for growth and improvement.

Tom Matelski

My name is Tom Matelski. I am interested in getting a job in the IT field as entry-level or intern software developer. I’m not looking to relocate at this time, but I might change my mind. Some of my hobbies include movies/television, video games, graphic novels, listening to music, and watching football.

I have always had an interest in programming and when I first started going to Gateway, I wasn’t sure if that’s what I wanted to learn, so I first started in the computer support specialist program. After I took the class called “Introduction to Programming and Database,” I knew that programming was what I wanted to learn. I have enjoyed my education experience at Gateway and look forward to getting started in my new career.

Francisco Munoz

My name is Francisco Munoz. I am currently a student at Gateway technical college in the software developer program. Things that I enjoy in my free time are spending time with both my daughter and son. When I have time to myself, I enjoy reading new things. I plan on finding a job as a database designer.

Jessica Narlock

My name is Jessica Narlock, and I am currently a student in my last semester at Gateway Technical College in the software development program. I am primarily looking for a job that allows me to work remotely/from home, and I would love to work with a team with regular and open communication, and ongoing mentoring as I learn more about the role I am being hired to fill. I am a quick learner, and I never hesitate to ask questions if there is something that is not clear to me, and I excel at communicating openly and effectively. I would love to work with RPG or C# in terms of languages, but I am really open to diving into any language with the proper mentorship

Angela Pocklington

My name is Angela Pocklington. I am currently studying program development. I know there are many directions this field can take me, and I hope to learn and explore some of the different possibilities while I am in my studies. My overall goal after I earn my degree is to find a career where I have the ability and flexibility to move or travel while having the capabilities to care for and raise my children on my own.

Robert Reed

My name is Robert Reed. I attend Gateway Technical College where I am majoring in software development. I expect to graduate this Spring.

My goal is to find an entry-level position that will essentially get my foot in the door to the IT / programming field. At the moment, I am not able to relocate due to my current class load. I would be open to relocation once I graduate.

I am a rather big homebody so, when I am not at work or in class, I am typically at home either playing games or working on personal projects. I recently started doing some woodburning work and am in the process of learning to use epoxy resin.

Oskar Sierzega

Hi, my name is Oskar. I am enrolled in the IT – software developer program at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Some technologies I’ve worked with in the program include IBM i technologies such as RPG IV, DB2 SQL, and Command Language, and OOP languages such as C# and Java. I am also really passionate about front-end and full stack web development. Currently, I’m self-studying and creating projects with Typescript, React, and MERN. I’m looking for a job as a software, front-end, or full-stack developer. At this time, I am not willing to relocate.

Greg Skripsky

I am Greg Skripsky, and I am a student at Gateway Technical College studying software development. After graduating high school, I went into the Air Force Reserves for a few years as a C-130 crew chief before starting the program at Gateway. I am looking to move out to Arizona to be closer to family, but I am willing to discuss other locations. I am looking for a software developer position and have experience in C#, Java, JavaScript, and RPG.

Ethan Wojciechowski

My name is Ethan Wojciechowski. I am in my second semester of the software development program at Gateway Technical College. I plan to attend MSOE or Carthage after my time at Gateway to continue my education and earn a bachelor’s degree. I will graduate from Gateway Technical college in the spring of 2024. I have taken an IBM i course at Gateway that cover the basics of physical files, logical files and control language commands. The courses I am in this semester include a Java programming course as well as a C# advanced programming course. I am at the point where I would consider some internships, but not a permanent job opportunity yet. A few of my hobbies include going hunting, fishing and ice fishing in the winter as well as working on small motors. I also go to the gym five days a week to keep in shape because I love butter pecan ice cream. I like to golf a bit in the summer as well.

We look forward to continued success in connecting the IBM i community to the next generation on IBM i. For additional information contact me at lubelhor@consultechservicesinc.com.

Laura Ubelhor is senior consultant and owner of Consultech Services, Inc., as well as an IBM Champion.