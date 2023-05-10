Four Hundred Monitor, May 10

Jenny Thomas

“The robots are coming! The robots are coming!” If Paul Revere were here today, he might be shouting a different kind of warning. Artificial intelligence is in the news a lot these days, and you might want to start paying attention if you aren’t already. Especially after the recent revelation directly from IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, who said Big Blue could replace up to 7,800 current employees with AI. Eeek! Read on through our Top Stories for all the AI latest from IBM. You can also get the virtual scoop on what lies ahead by listening live to IBM’s annual THINK convention. You’ll find the link at the top of our Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources section below.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(PC Gamer) IBM has paused hiring, because, well the robots are coming.

(IBM Newsroom) Watson is so yesterday. Introducing Watsonx.

(Business Today) IBM CEO Arvind Krishna isn’t exactly saying you can’t work from home, but it might not be good for your career.

(Yahoo!Finance) IBM and PayPal look to AI to cut costs.

(WBNG 12News) Maybe you really can’t go home again? Big Blue is moving out of its birthplace.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(IBM Think) You can join IBM live for its Think conference today, May 10, and May 11, at this link.

(COMMON) You may still be recovering from POWERUp 23, but the call for presentations for NAViGATE 2023 is now open. If you have an idea for a sessions on all aspects of IBM i programming or administration, COMMON would like to hear from you. The CFP closes on Monday, June 12. NAViGATE 2023 will be held October 9-11, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

(Seiden Group) Learn how your RPGLE, CL, and COBOL applications can easily consume data from APIs and web services with this free QSHCURL command.

(Profound Logic) Stream this on-demand webinar to learn how Profound’s solutions will help you futurize your tech stack so you can seamlessly transition into the demands of tomorrow.

(Maxava) This article discusses what’s in IBM i 7.5 Technology Refresh 2 and 7.4 Technology Refresh 8 for system administrators.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

May 11 – Online Event – Should you modernize with operations or open source? Hear pros and cons of each approach before deciding your own path at the OpenText Mainframe Modernization Summit.

May 16-17 – Online Event –Precisely’s Data Integrity Summit, Trust 23, is an opportunity to learn from industry analysts, data experts, and some of the world’s biggest brands – as they share the trends, challenges, and opportunities happening right now. You’ll walk away with key insights on big picture strategies and practical knowledge you can apply in your company.

May 16 – Webinar – Join Db2 for i consultant John Westcott and learn about streaming and replicating data in the cloud during this free webinar, brought to you by OCEAN User Group.

May 17 – Webinar – Learn the importance of zero trust security, what it is, and how to implement during this live IBM i security session from Fresche Solutions with experts Carol Woodbury and Pauline Ayala.

May 23 – Webinar – Join NGS for a free webinar, “Data Visualization and Analytics with NGS-IQ and Microsoft Power BI,” to see how NGS-IQ supports Power BI users while letting you control and secure data delivery.

July 27-29 – Tustin, California – Join OCEAN for TechCon23, featuring keynote speaker IBM i chief architect Steve Will, plus a CIO summit, expert panel discussion, and outstanding tech and prof dev sessions.

October 9-11 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – Join COMMON for NAViGATE, which will feature more than 100 sessions presented by industry expert speakers, an expo of leading solution providers in the IBM i space, and limitless networking opportunities to connect with peers and experts to maximize your learning opportunities.