Rimini Supports IBM i Environments with New Outsourcing Biz

Alex Woodie

Rimini Street’s new outsourcing business, Rimini ONE, supports IBM i application environments, the company confirmed to IT Jungle. In addition to delivering application support services for JD Edwards and SAP running on IBM i, the Las Vegas company is also offering to manage the full stack of technology upon which these ERP systems run.

Rimini Street has provided third-party support and maintenance services for a variety of ERP systems for over a decade. You may have recalled the epic legal battle it waged with Oracle, which accused the company of stealing its intellectual property in pursuit of its third-party support business. Oracle won a jury trial and a judge awarded Oracle $100 million in damages, but Rimini successfully appealed those damages all the way to the Supreme Court.

While the legal case slogs on into its teen years, Rimini has been busy expanding the breadth of IT services it offers. In March, the company launched Rimini ONE, which expands its services beyond supporting just the ERP applications into supporting the entire IT stack underneath the enterprise apps.

Rimini describes Rimini ONE as “an outsourcing service program that offers a comprehensive set of unified, integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise applications, databases, and technology software.”

The new service appears to include practically everything needed to run an enterprise software environment, except the servers themselves. It “shifts full responsibility for the operation, support, security, and integration of a client’s enterprise software to Rimini Street,” the company says, thereby freeing up customers to focus on other projects.

ERP systems supported by Rimini ONE include SAP environments, Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, Siebel, and JD Edwards applications. The company will also care and feed for a variety of proprietary and open-source databases that the ERP suites run atop, including traditional relational databases like IBM Db2 and Db2 for i, Microsoft SQL Server, and the Oracle database; open source databases like Postgres, MongoDB, MySQL, and MariaDB; as well as a slew of data stores from SAP, including HANA, Advantage Server, MaxDB, and SQL Anywhere.

Also packaged into Rimini ONE are management and support for various middleware offerings that are commonly found in enterprise computing environments, including integration tools, security applications, data warehouse and data lakes, AI, reporting and analytics, the company says.

Operating systems like IBM i, Linux, Windows, and AIX, aren’t directly supported by Rimini through its new outsourcing offering, says Dave Rowe, chief product officer and EVP of global transformation at Rimini. But the company “does provide integration and interoperability support for operating systems in relation to the application software they support and manage,” Rowe tells IT Jungle. The company specifically confirmed to us that IBM i is among the runtime environments supported.

Rimini ONE bundles five different services offerings, including Rimini Support, which provides tech support and maintenance services for ERP and database offerings; Rimini Manage, its managed services offering for applications and database that offers unlimited service ticket requests; Rimini Protect, a managed security offering for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; Rimini Connect, a “managed interoperability solution” for Web browsers, desktop operating systems, and email systems; and Rimini Watch, its IT observability offering that includes monitoring and system health checks.

Rimini ONE is the result of customer demand, and the company has already signed up more than 100 customers to the new offering, the company says. “We developed Rimini ONE in response to clients requesting a fully outsourced solution for their enterprise software with the proven, industry-leading service commitments and guarantees, global capability of more than 800 staff engineers, and comprehensive offering only available from Rimini Street,” Rowe states in a press release.

The goal of the expanded portfolio is to drive more business with larger organizations that have $200 million or more in annual revenue or budget, says Seth Ravin, Rimini’s co-founder, president, CEO, and chairman of the board.

Rimini, which is publicly traded on NASDAQ, announced its first quarter financial results last week. Quarterly revenue came in at $105.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, which is a 7.8 percent increase over the same period last year. Net income was $5.6 million, compared to net income of $3.1 million last year.

RELATED STORIES

Oracle Versus Rimini Slogs On In Second Decade

Supreme Court Weighs In On Oracle Vs. Rimini Street

DB2 For i Support Now Offered by Rimini Street