Four Hundred Monitor, May 17

Jenny Thomas

A few years back, Reader’s Digest told a story about the Henn-Na hotel in Nagasaki, Japan, which hired 243 robots to cover duties ranging from concierge to bellhop. It wasn’t long before managers “fired” half the robots because they kept malfunctioning. This foray into AI may have gone awry pretty quickly, but the idea wasn’t abandoned. In fact, AI is all we are reading about these days. It’s definitely the focus at IBM, as evidenced again in our Top Stories this week. We are also keeping an eye on news closer to home, so take a peek at the resources below for all the latest.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(Forbes) AI was the focus at IBM’s Think 2023.

(AI News) A conversation on Watson Orchestrate.

(ComputerWorld) Generative AI is moving fast, and IBM looks to lead the pack.

(CIO Magazine) Could you be the reason your IT staff isn’t getting things done?

(Solutions Review) Application modernization can be costly endeavor, but have you thought about the hidden costs if you don’t undertake it?

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(IBM Quantum Challenge) IBM’s Quantum challenge to the public begins today, May 17.

(IBM Research Blog) Watch senior vice president and director of IBM Research Darío Gil deliver the closing keynote of THINK 2023 about building a foundation for the future of AI models

(Shield Advanced Solutions) The announcement of AAG Nagios Monitoring for IBM I, which allows IBM i users to predict and avert any possible system issues.

(RPGPGM.COM) Simon Hutchinson offers a quick way to get a list of triggers in your IBM i just using SQL.

(COMMON) You may still be recovering from POWERUp 23, but the call for presentations for NAViGATE 2023 is now open. If you have an idea for a session on all aspects of IBM i programming or administration, COMMON would like to hear from you. The CFP closes on Monday, June 12. NAViGATE 2023 will be held October 9-11, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

May 17 – Webinar – Learn the importance of zero trust security, what it is, and how to implement during this live IBM i security session from Fresche Solutions with experts Carol Woodbury and Pauline Ayala.

May 23 – Webinar – Join NGS for a free webinar, “Data Visualization and Analytics with NGS-IQ and Microsoft Power BI,” to see how NGS-IQ supports Power BI users while letting you control and secure data delivery.

July 27-29 – Tustin, California – Join OCEAN for TechCon23, featuring keynote speaker IBM i chief architect Steve Will, plus a CIO summit, expert panel discussion, and outstanding tech and prof dev sessions.

October 9-11 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – Join COMMON for NAViGATE, which will feature more than 100 sessions presented by industry expert speakers, an expo of leading solution providers in the IBM i space, and limitless networking opportunities to connect with peers and experts to maximize your learning opportunities.