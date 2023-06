IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 25, Number 22

Doug Bidwell

Welcome back after the Memorial Day holiday, and our thanks to all who have served and who currently serve.

There is a slew of security issues that you need to deal with on the IBM i platform. So let’s get to it.

First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM Java SDK and IBM Java Runtime for IBM i are vulnerable to exposing sensitive information due to flaws and configurations (CVE-2023-30441), which you can find out more about here. The vulnerability can be fixed by applying the latest Java Group PTF. Releases 7.5, 7.4, 7.3, and 7.2 of IBM i will be fixed:

IBM i Release 5770-JV1 Group PTF Number and Level 7.5 SF99955 Level 3 7.4 SF99665 Level 16 7.3 SF99725 Level 27 7.2 SF99716 Level 37

Second, we have Security Bulletin: Vulnerability in IBM Java (CVE-2022-21426) affects Power HMC, and more information is available about this security issue at this link.

Product VRMF APAR Remediation/Fix Power HMC V9.2.950.0 SP3 ppc MB04397 MH01954 Power HMC V9.2.950.0 SP3 x86 MB04396 MH01953 Power HMC V10.1.1020.0 SP1 ppc MB04403 MF70892 Power HMC V10.1.1020.0 SP1 x86 MB04402 MF70891

Third, the below links have been updated with the latest Firmware HIPER information – it is worth checking out!

Server Firmware for stand-alone IBM i systems: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/server-firmware-stand-alone-ibm-i-systems.

POWER Code Matrix: https://esupport.ibm.com/customercare/flrt/mtm. (Verify HMC and server firmware combinations for IBM Systems that use Power processors.)

Fourth, we have Security Bulletin: Vulnerability in OpenSSL (CVE-2022-4304, CVE-2022-4450, CVE-2023-0215 and CVE-2023-0286 ) affects Power HMC, and you can find out more here. The following fixes are available on IBM Fix Central at: http://www-933.ibm.com/support/fixcentral/.

Product VRMF APAR Remediation/Fix Power HMC V9.2.950.0 SP3 ppc MB04397 MH01954 Power HMC V9.2.950.0 SP3 x86 MB04396 MH01953 Power HMC V10.1.1020.0 SP1 ppc MB04403 MF70892 Power HMC V10.1.1020.0 SP1 x86 MB04402 MF70891 Power HMC V10.2.1030.0 ppc MB04401 MF70890 Power HMC V10.2.1030.0 SP1 x86 MB04400 MF70889

And finally, announcing PTF MH01958 and MH01959 iFix for HMC V9 R2 M953, which you can find out more about here.

PTF MH01958 – HMC V9 R2 953.5 for 7042-CR9 Hardware or vHMC for x86_64 hypervisors (5765-HMW)

PTF MH01959 – HMC V9 R2 953.5 for 7063 Machine Types or vHMC for PowerVM (5765-HMB)

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

TCP/IP

SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.5

Temporary Storage PTFs

Defective PTFs

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

RPG Café

PTF Groups 7.4:

TCP/IP

Temporary Storage PTFs

Defective PTFs

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

RPG Café

PTF Groups 7.3:

TCP/IP

Defective PTFs

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

RPG Café

Tip O’ The Week: The “Help” About, Check for Updates only checks the first three digits. If you are on ACS 1.1.9.1, checking for updates will not tell you about 1.1.9.2 . . . .

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

QSHell The Basics of Qshell, 637079

QSHell Redirecting Output in Qshell, 634541

QSHell Printing output from IBM PASE for i applications, N/A

QSHell Using the Jar Command to Unzip Files, 638015

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

Nothing new here.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

Here neither.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

And nothing here as well.

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (05/27/23). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.5 05/26/23 SI79363 SE79905 SI83581 (When available) 7.4 05/26/23 SI79339 SE79905 SI83580 (When available) 7.3 05/26/23 SI79287 SE79905 SI83578 (When available)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

