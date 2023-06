IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 25, Number 26

Doug Bidwell

In this week’s edition of the IBM i PTF Guide, I have added a Ref tab, which contains general, pertinent information not found elsewhere in the Guide. I also wanted to point out that with a PTF for Advanced Job Scheduler server side, which is SI83469 and which is included in HTTP group PTF update June 2023, AJS will support processing of Set ASP Group when enabled. Finally, IASP support built in!

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

Backup Recovery Solutions

IBM HTTP Server for i

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System FlashCopy (FSFC)

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System Replication (FSR)

PTF Groups 7.4:

Backup Recovery Solutions

IBM HTTP Server for i

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System FlashCopy (FSFC)

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System Replication (FSR)

PTF Groups 7.3:

Backup Recovery Solutions

IBM HTTP Server for i

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System FlashCopy (FSFC)

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System Replication (FSR)

Tip O’ The Week: Check out https://www.ibm.com/docs/en/i/7.5?topic=icc-chgdevtap-unload-change-now-allowed-while-device-is-varied.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Content Manager: AVAILABLE PTFS FOR CONTENT MANAGER ONDEMAND FOR i V7.5, 6555380

Content Manager: AVAILABLE PTFS FOR CONTENT MANAGER ONDEMAND FOR V7.4, 731827

Content Manager: AVAILABLE PTFS FOR CONTENT MANAGER ONDEMAND FOR V7.3, 737891

OmniFind: OmniFind for IBM i, 1274614

AJS: Advanced Job Scheduler (AJS) plugin to IBM Navigator for i, 6845165

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

QMGTOOLS: SMTP/MAIL Collector for IBM i, 666595

Mustgather traces Needed to Debug SMTP and MSF When E-Mail Fails, 687115

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

Nothing new here this week.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Here neither.

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

And nothing here as well.

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (06/24/23). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.5 05/26/23 SI79363 SE79905 SI83581 (When available) 7.4 05/26/23 SI79339 SE79905 SI83580 (When available) 7.3 05/26/23 SI79287 SE79905 SI83578 (When available)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6

January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5

January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4

January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3

January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2

January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1

December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50

December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49

November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48

November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47

November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46

November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45

October 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 44

October 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 43

October 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 42

October 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 41

October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40

September 24, 2022: Volume 24, Number 39

September 17, 2022: Volume 24, Number 38

September 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 37

September 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 36

August 27, 2022: Volume 24, Number 35

August 20, 2022: Volume 24, Number 34

August 13, 2022: Volume 24, Number 33

August 6, 2022: Volume 24, Number 32

July 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 31

July 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 30

July 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 29

July 9, 2022: Volume 24, Number 28

June 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 26

June 18, 2022: Volume 24, Number 25

June 11, 2022: Volume 24, Number 24

June 4, 2022: Volume 24, Number 23

May 28, 2022: Volume 24, Number 22

May 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 21

May 14, 2022: Volume 24, Number 20

May 7, 2022: Volume 24, Number 19

April 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 18

April 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 17

April 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 16

April 2, 2022: Volume 24, Number 14

March 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 13

March 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 12

March 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 11

March 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 10

February 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 9

February 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 8

February 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 7

February 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 6

January 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 5

January 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 4

January 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 3

January 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 2

January 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 1

December 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 48

November 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 47

November 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 46

November 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 45

October 30, 2021: Volume 23, Number 44

October 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 43

October 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 42

October 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 41

October 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 40

September 25, 2021: Volume 23, Number 39

September 18, 2021: Volume 23, Number 38

September 11, 2021: Volume 23, Number 37

September 4, 2021: Volume 23, Number 36

August 28, 2021: Volume 23, Number 35

August 21, 2021: Volume 23, Number 34

August 14, 2021: Volume 23, Number 33

August 7, 2021: Volume 23, Number 32

July 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 31

July 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 30

July 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 29

July 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 28

July 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 27

June 26, 2021: Volume 23, Number 26

June 19, 2021: Volume 23, Number 25

June 12, 2021: Volume 23, Number 24

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 23

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 22