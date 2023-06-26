Why IBM i Remote Managed Services Is The Future Of IT Support

Christine McDowell

Struggling to manage and safeguard your IBM i systems? Do you find yourself dealing with retiring and limited IBM i resources and unable to support growing business demands? Well, you are not alone.

According to a recent Fresche survey, more than 70 percent of organizations that rely on IBM i are dealing with resource retirement and IT backlog — with many administrators unable to even take a vacation. IT leaders shared that they are single threaded with limited abilities to keep up and no time to innovate.

These sentiments were echoed at this year’s POWERUp 2023 conference in Colorado where I had the opportunity to meet and speak with many new IBM i System Administrators who were first time attendees and also new to the platform. A staggering number of them openly admitted that while they had been in the role for some time, there is much they struggle with on a daily basis. Onboarding new resources for IBM i management can be extremely challenging – interest and knowledge in the work, longevity in the role and the ramp-up time is often longer than six months. Additionally, there are significant risks associated with leaving business-critical applications in the hands of inexperienced or under-skilled resources.

Thousands of companies around the world have found a way forward with Fresche that not only puts their systems into the hands of expert IBM i admins and engineers, but also reduces their IT spend, their risk and frees up their team to work on more strategic initiatives.

Remote Managed Services for IBM i is the future of IT Support. A few of services it provides your organization include:

24x7x365 system and performance monitoring

Proactive services for backup, configuration & OS management

Your environment managed by IBM i & Full Stack experts

Managed services tailored to your workload (Prod, Dev, Test. . . .)

Flexible service starting at $595/month that scales with you

To help organizations understand what remote managed services includes, we’re hosting a special 30-minute live webinar that dives into the models called “Why IBM i Remote Managed Services is the Future of IT Support”. The session is being hosted by Raymond Hammell, Fresche Cloud and Managed Services Architect, on Tuesday, June 27th at 2pm ET. In this session, Raymond will cover the advantages and inner workings of remote managed services for IBM i, including 24×7 support, remote Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC) monitoring, backup processes, as well as disaster recovery and much more.

In this session, you will gain valuable insight on:

How Remote Managed Services can boost operational efficiency and minimize risks

The extent of the management and monitoring services

Techniques for reducing expenses, improving efficiency, and enhancing security

The benefits of having a team of competent IBM i admins and engineers at your disposal

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to optimize the management of your IBM i system. Register today and discover the benefits of Fresche’s Remote Managed Services.

Christine McDowell is vice president of corporate marketing and business development at Fresche Solutions. She started her career administering IBM midrange machines and is now a driving force in the world of IT. With over three decades of experience in the industry, Christine has a wealth of knowledge and insight that she brings to her role at Fresche. She is a strong leader with a proven track record of growth and is known for her ability to develop successful industry relationships. Above all, Christine is dedicated to ensuring customer success in everything she does at Fresche Solutions.

This content is sponsored by Fresche Solutions.

